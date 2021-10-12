CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickStream Announces WinQuik(TM) Gets Over 3,200 Daily Active Users Who Spend More than 7.5 Minutes Using the App Every Day and a 29% Day 7 Retention Rate

 9 days ago

In total, over 335,000 Games Have Been Played on WinQuik™, and the 1 Vs. 1 Challenge Games Exceeds 174,000 Users. BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its WinQuik™ App has over 3,200 daily active users, a 29% Day 7 retention rate, which is above average for gaming apps - typically 14%-16%. Beyond that, user's average session time of 7.5 minutes, well above the average of 5 minutes.

