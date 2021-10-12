Deadline for Yogi Crowe Scholarship approaching

The Board of Directors of the Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund reminds graduate and post-graduate students that Monday, Nov. 1 is the deadline for requesting financial assistance from the Fund for spring semester. Applications and eligibility guidelines are available from any of the board members, from Tribal Education or from the Website www.yogicrowescholarship.org. Applications must be postmarked by the deadline date and mailed on or before the deadline. Applications not postmarked or received electronically by the deadline will not be considered.