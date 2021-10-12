CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Deadline for Yogi Crowe Scholarship approaching

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors of the Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund reminds graduate and post-graduate students that Monday, Nov. 1 is the deadline for requesting financial assistance from the Fund for spring semester. Applications and eligibility guidelines are available from any of the board members, from Tribal Education or from the Website www.yogicrowescholarship.org. Applications must be postmarked by the deadline date and mailed on or before the deadline. Applications not postmarked or received electronically by the deadline will not be considered.

theonefeather.com

Comments / 0

Related
kisswtlz.com

Deadline for A.H. Nickless STEM Award Approaching

Registration for the ninth annual A.H. Nickless Innovation Award will close October 29 at 4:00 p.m. With a goal of inspiring passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the competition is open to high school students in Bay, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties and awards up to $77,500 per year in scholarships to students ages 13 – 18 and STEM grants to schools. Student teams are challenged to think innovatively and develop solutions to problems impacting the world.
SAGINAW, MI
Providence Business News

Deadline to apply for Diversity & Inclusion Awards approaches

PROVIDENCE – The deadline to apply for PBN’s Diversity & Inclusion Awards program has been extended to Oct. 19. The program will honor companies and individuals that have made strides in leveraging diversity and inclusion within their organization to better their workplace. Honorees will be recognized at the fourth annual...
PROVIDENCE, RI
oc-breeze.com

Deadline approaches for Garden Grove local hero nominations

The City of Garden Grove continues to seek information on individuals, businesses, and organizations who answered the needs of the community through selfless acts of service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City encourages the community to nominate these local heroes through an online multi-language form available at ggcity.org/ggstrong until Monday, November 1, 2021.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau School District Facilities Survey Deadline Approaching

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Friday marks the last day to take the Wausau School District’s facilities survey. The survey asks the community about the district’s current facility offerings. Information learned will be used to map out a solution to the district’s current facilities needs that voters will support. This comes...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yogi Crowe Scholarship#Tribal Education
grantcountyreview.com

Student Patriotic Writing Contests Deadline Approaches

Student Patriotic Writing Contests Deadline Approaches. The VFW and VFW Auxiliary Post #3486 will again sponsor two patriotic writing contests for students. The Voice of Democracy program is open to students in grades nine through 12 who are enrolled in public, private, parochial school or home school study programs in the United States. The 2021-2022 theme is America: Where Do We Go From Here? Freshmen, sophomores, juniors or seniors write an essay on the theme and then they record (three to five minutes) on a flash drive.
EDUCATION
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

‘Colorado Free Application Day$’ To Give College Seekers A Boost This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – The fourth annual Colorado Free Application Day campaign is changing to a multi-day event called “Colorado Free Application Day$.” It will will be held this week — Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 — Gov. Jared Polis announced earlier this month. The goal is to get more high school students to seek out higher education by lifting application fees on the selected days. Polis said that “by eliminating this cost barrier, more Coloradans will have the opportunity to pursue (their) dreams.” (credit: Getty Images) “Earning a certificate or degree gives Coloradans the best opportunity to thrive in the profession of their...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The 74

Lessons from Out-of-School STEM Programs

Even before the pandemic, it was common for teachers to grapple with the challenge of teaching students varying in mastery of academic skills, with as many as seven grade levels represented in one room. The pandemic has only widened that gap, particularly in math, with the most disadvantaged students experiencing the most difficulties. A recent […]
EDUCATION
theonefeather.com

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos announces leadership promotions

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos announce two promotions within its regional leadership team on Monday, Oct. 18. Adam West has accepted the position of assistant general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Enoch Ferguson has accepted the position of regional vice president of finance. West, a member of the Eastern Band...
CHEROKEE, NC
The 74

Insights from a Math App About Learning in the Pandemic

The pandemic has been devastating for students and families on so many levels. It also produced insights that constitute urgent news for schools, both as they contend with the next wave of coronavirus and in the longer-term future. Today, a quarter of elementary school students in the U.S. use the Zearn platform and they have […]
EDUCATION
The 74

From D.C., a Better Way to Hire Teachers

Many states and school districts are working to bolster their teacher workforces as educators endure a third school year under the pandemic. Some have used bonuses to reward teachers. Others are using technology to get their strongest instructors in front of more students. But an infusion of federal COVID relief aid provides an opportunity to […]
EDUCATION
mcheraldonline.com

WOSA Offers Forestry Scholarship, Application Deadline Oct. 25

Codi Clapper (left) of Bedford and Xavier Maslowski (right) of Everett were the WOSA Scholarship winners in 2020, each receiving a $800 check toward their forestry degrees. This year WOSA is offering just one $1,000 scholarship. The Woodland Owners of the Southern Alleghenies (WOSA) is pleased to offer the Ben...
EDUCATION
wbiw.com

October deadline for paid House internships approaching

STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) encourages local college students and recent graduates to apply online for internships at the Indiana Statehouse before the Oct. 31 deadline. According to May, the House of Representatives offers paid spring internships to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of...
BEDFORD, IN
midlandstech.edu

Deadline Approaches for Midlands Technical College Foundation Scholarships

Applications are open now for scholarships worth more than $100,000 from the Midlands Technical College Foundation. Students who complete an application will be automatically matched with scholarships for which they are eligible. Each Fall and Spring, the MTC Foundation provides funds to students based on their financial need. The funds...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy