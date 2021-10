New Delhi [India], October 21,(ANI/SRV Media): Dr Akshata Prabhu brings praise for India by emerging as a winner at Ms International World 2021, a gala event concluded in the USA. India won the first-ever Ms International World title and Dr Akshata Prabhu became the first Indian woman to achieve such a milestone. She sets a perfect example of a woman without limits. She has excelled in all the pre crown rounds and assessment tests like Personal Interview Round, Introduction Round, Swimsuit Round and Evening Gown Finale Round and won the International crowntitle bringing pride to the country.

