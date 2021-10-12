The Link Between Edtech, Curiosity and Creativity in the Classroom
Anyone who has spent more than a few minutes in the presence of a child has seen how instinctively and wondrously curious they are about the world around them. Their developing brains observe and question the new, unfamiliar or confusing in an effort to understand the world and their place in it. Such exploration is key to learning. But if you’re like me, your K-12 experience focused more on educational standards than creative exploration.www.edsurge.com
Comments / 0