CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Link Between Edtech, Curiosity and Creativity in the Classroom

By Advait Shinde
edsurge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has spent more than a few minutes in the presence of a child has seen how instinctively and wondrously curious they are about the world around them. Their developing brains observe and question the new, unfamiliar or confusing in an effort to understand the world and their place in it. Such exploration is key to learning. But if you’re like me, your K-12 experience focused more on educational standards than creative exploration.

www.edsurge.com

Comments / 0

Related
edsurge.com

Where There’s a Willing Educator, There’s a Way

Throughout the pandemic, educators, students and families have worked together to figure out how to keep students on track to achievement. Most have found that traditional modes of monitoring progress and improving academic performance do not suffice in this unique crisis. Students have been experiencing challenges with access to instructional content like never before. As such, the current educational climate requires unique considerations for assessing progress.
EDUCATION
The 74

Insights from a Math App About Learning in the Pandemic

The pandemic has been devastating for students and families on so many levels. It also produced insights that constitute urgent news for schools, both as they contend with the next wave of coronavirus and in the longer-term future. Today, a quarter of elementary school students in the U.S. use the Zearn platform and they have […]
EDUCATION
edsurge.com

Teachers Are Sharing Their Worst Mistakes to Help Others Feel Less Alone

We all make mistakes. But for educators, mistakes can be particularly hard to deal with. For one thing, they can have big consequences—after all, a teacher’s role is to help shape young minds. And living with mistakes made in the classroom can feel lonely, since there’s a culture in education that prizes showing teachers at their best, and glossing over some of the biggest challenges.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edtech#Creativity#Classroom#Synchronous Learning
The Conversation U.S.

Future of college will involve fewer professors

At a large private university in Northern California, a business professor uses an avatar to lecture on a virtual stage. Meanwhile, at a Southern university, graduate students in an artificial intelligence course discover that one of their nine teaching assistants is a virtual avatar, Jill Watson, also known as Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system. Of the 10,000 messages posted to an online message board in one semester, Jill participated in student conversations and responded to all inquiries with 97% accuracy. At a private college on the East Coast, students interact with an AI chat agent in a virtual restaurant set in China...
COLLEGES
fandm.edu

The Anti-Racist Writing Workshop: How to Decolonize the Creative Classroom

In this dynamic seminar, Felicia Rose Chavez will read from and discuss her book, The Anti-Racist Writing Workshop: How to Decolonize the Creative Classroom, named as "essential" by Poets & Writers Magazine. Combining personal story, strategies for students to claim ownership of their learning journeys, and insights into the book's creation process, Felicia aims to inspire everyday anti-racist action.
LANCASTER, PA
KMTV 3 News Now

Khan Academy teams up with OPS

Khan Academy is a set of online tools that educate students in the form of videos and practice exercises. From Algebra and Geometry to Differential Equations, students will have the chance to learn at their own pace with a subject many consider their "weak point."
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
edsurge.com

Edtech Unicorn Outschool Exploded During the Pandemic. What Happens Next?

The pandemic set off a great deal of expanding and contracting in the education sector. Some companies and services became obsolete without the availability of face-to-face experiences. Others found their footholds and took off. Outschool, a marketplace for small-group, live online classes for kids ages 3 to 18, certainly seems...
EDUCATION
chapman.edu

Turning curiosity into a Career

Allison Galuszka graduated from Chapman University in 2018 with a degree in Strategic and Corporate Communication and a minor in Consumer Behavior Marketing. She currently works at Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc. as a College Recruiter/HR Coordinator. Connect with Allison on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allison-galuszka-61923ab9/. What does your job entail?. The main function...
ORANGE, CA
The 74

Over 100 Black Teachers on How to Build Culturally Affirming Schools

Recruiting a diverse staff and building a “family-like” school culture are among the key action steps more than 100 Black educators recommend school leaders follow in a recent report released by Teach Plus and the Center for Black Educator Development. The paper presented the findings of focus groups conducted during the spring and summer of […]
EDUCATION
Parents Magazine

Schools Are Banning Fact-based History Education and as a Social Studies Teacher, I'm Terrified

Teaching during a pandemic in schools without mask mandates is frightening enough for America's teachers. However, educators across the country are equally terrified about the very content they include in their daily lesson plans and the books they stock in their classroom libraries. These fears are a result of the so-called "Critical Race Theory" (CRT) bills getting passed in states across the country. The latest news out of Southlake, Texas last week where a school leader told teachers to balance the Holocaust books with "opposing" views is a harbinger of similar headlines to come out of states that have passed these bans on what can be taught.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
csufresno.edu

The Strengthening Links Between Technology And SEO

At a time where modernisation is more and more important and highly prioritised all the time, it comes as no surprise to anyone that our approach towards modernisation has begun to shift and transform every aspect of life as we know it. This same is true for every corresponding industry that exists and thrives today. Modernisation is the aim of the game and there are many different approaches that we are taking towards implementing and prioritising modernization not just now but well into the future and beyond. From digital implementation to technological advancement, the modernisation of the way that we experience and navigate the world around us as well as the world itself, it continues to breathe new life into not only how we understand our influence on the world around us but how we can build upon that influence in bright and positive ways.In the business landscape, modernisation is positively revolutionising even the most traditionally incline business is in ways that are empowering forward a whole new era.
INTERNET
The 74

From D.C., a Better Way to Hire Teachers

Many states and school districts are working to bolster their teacher workforces as educators endure a third school year under the pandemic. Some have used bonuses to reward teachers. Others are using technology to get their strongest instructors in front of more students. But an infusion of federal COVID relief aid provides an opportunity to […]
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy