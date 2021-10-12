CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Another $200M in grants coming for expansion of broadband internet in Iowa

WHO 13
WHO 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPUgR_0cOkAtF400

DES MOINES, Iowa — More funding to expand broadband internet in Iowa is coming from the federal government.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that $200 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used as grants to broadband providers looking to increase access for Iowans.

A similar $100 million program announced last month led to 178 applications. Because of the extreme interest in the project, with grant seekers asking for $300 million, Gov. Reynolds has added the extra $200 million from the federal funds to cover the gap.

“Broadband has never been more important for our future. I continue to hear from Iowans who still lack access to the broadband speeds necessary to start a business, telework, or connect with a healthcare provider,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Applications for the funding can be submitted starting October 25th and the deadline for submittal is November 22nd. Learn more about the application process here.

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

Reynolds administration announces new requirements for unemployment benefits in hopes of boosting job growth

ADEL, Iowa (AP) — Unemployed Iowans would be required to meet weekly with state case managers, conduct twice as many weekly work searches and undergo audits to prove they’re actively looking for work under a new proposal announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Unemployment payments could be frozen if unemployed workers fail to meet the […]
ADEL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Randy Feenstra announces re-election campaign

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — Congressman Randy Feenstra announced his re-election campaign on Wednesday. Feenstra won his first term in 2020 against Steve King, and he is currently focused on raising money for his re-election. “With the support of my family and friends, and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign for Congress because we […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHO 13

IDPH’s weekly update includes 100 additional COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is releasing its weekly snapshot of COVID-19 in Iowa and reporting 100 additional deaths from the virus. Those deaths took place between mid-August and mid-October, according to the IDPH but the confirmation about them wasn’t released until Wednesday. According to the most recent numbers, 6,848 […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

New maps could signal whether Iowa adopts partisan redistricting

An agency will release a second attempt at redrawing Iowa’s congressional and legislative district lines this week, and the response from Republicans could make clear whether they intend to stick with the state’s nonpartisan process or opt for a more partisan approach that favors GOP candidates.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
WHO 13

John Deere, UAW resume negotiations Monday amid strike

ANKENY, Iowa — Deere & Company and the United Auto Workers union resumed contract talks on Monday as the worker strike reached its fifth day. More than 10,000 John Deere workers at 14 factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia went on strike last week. Union members gathered in large numbers outside of the […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa orchard boasts strong harvest despite drought

JEFFERSON, Iowa — The drought has affected this year’s harvest season, but an Iowa orchard was able to avoid a harsh impact on its crop. Deal’s Orchard in Jefferson, known for its apple cider and annual fall festival, was pleasantly surprised with this year’s pumpkin and apple harvest. Chris Deal, a fourth-generation family member of […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Iowans
WHO 13

Johnston becomes latest suburb to approve plans for sports complex

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Plans for large sports complexes keep spreading across the metro. West Des Moines’ RecPlex opened earlier this month and the Grimesplex is expected to open next summer. Now, the newest suburb to join the trend looks to be Johnston. The location for the complex is just seven miles southeast of the Grimesplex, […]
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Ingersoll shops anxious for construction to end

DES MOINES, Iowa — For drivers and businesses along Ingersoll Avenue, it’s felt like construction has gone on a long time. It’s had a different impact on each business. “Everyone has to walk little bit further from their parking spot to get in here, but we operate on appointments so we’re pretty fortunate we’re not […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
WHO 13

John Deere strike: day 1 on the Ankeny picket line

ANKENY, IOWA — United Auto Workers 450 are on strike at the Ankeny, Iowa plant. Workers went on strike Wednesday at midnight, after an earlier proposed contract was soundly voted down. It’s been 1986 since the Deere plants were idled by a strike. “It was rough on us, luckily I found out ahead of time […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa veterans show off their artistic talents

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa veterans are showing off their talents outside of the military. The Des Moines VA Hospital’s Creative Arts Festival was held Thursday. Veterans could submit any type of work they wanted, from paintings to sculptures, to original songs. Show Organizer Suzanne Anderson says the creative arts are a good outlet […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

754
Followers
360
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy