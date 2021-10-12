CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

America's most stolen cars in 2020

By Ronan Glon
Autoblog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's most popular car is also America's most stolen car in 2020. The Ford F-150 and its Super Duty F-Series siblings again topped the list of the 10 most stolen cars in the United States, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), and vehicle thefts alarmingly jumped by 11% in 2020.

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Has Great News For America

Toyota has taken its time regarding electrification. CEO Akio Toyoda has made his opinion about the technology loud and clear. Hint: he's not a fan of EVs. This doesn't mean the Japanese automaker is completely ignoring battery-electric vehicles. The upcoming Toyota bZ4X is proof. It's also investing heavily in plug-in hybrids, believing it's best in the long-term not to put all of its eggs in one technological basket.
CARS
thedrive

1975 Chevy Vega Pickup Is Back From the Dead to Fight the Ford Maverick

Who doesn't want a V8-powered small truck with rear-wheel drive?. Back in the 1970s, the Ford Maverick and Chevrolet Vega did battle in the marketplace in the compact and subcompact segments respectively. Now, Ford has brought the Maverick back as a small truck. No whispers yet from Chevrolet regarding the resurrection of the Vega name, but no matter. One enterprising individual from Wisconsin is selling a Vega that has been artfully converted into a more truck-like format for your driving pleasure.
CARS
Motorious

Venezuela Is A Stolen Luxury Car Mecca

The republic of Venezuela is an international stolen car sanctuary. If you’ve ever had a car stolen, you know it’s unlikely that it’ll ever resurface. Professional car thefts, not those criminals who break in to your car for a joy ride, know how to make your car disappear. Often times, they steal your car, and go straight to a hiding spot, then onto a shipping container, never to be seen in your state, or even country, again - making it impossible to find. Venezuela is a major destination of where these cars end up, especially when it comes to luxury cars.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
CNET

Car thefts are up, and Ford pickups are the most stolen vehicles

For the second year running, Ford full-size pickup trucks are the most stolen vehicles in the US. In 2020, vehicle thefts increased by 11%, with a whopping 44,014 Ford trucks jacked. Yikes. The latest data comes from the National Insurance Crime Bureau and its annual Hot Wheels auto theft report, which highlighted the increase in auto thefts amid the pandemic.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

If You Own One of These 4 Pickup Trucks, Lock It Up

Maybe it’s a result of the pandemic, or maybe it’s representative of another problem, but car thefts, including pickup trucks, are on the rise. Every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) puts out a list of the most stolen cars in the country. They just released the report for 2020, and it shows that car thefts are up – in fact, they’re way up, at 11%. David Glawe, the president and CEO of the NICB, blames the ongoing pandemic. He said, “Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency.”
CARS
Motorious

Cars Worth $329K+ Stolen From Michigan Car Dealership

Four people have been arrested in Michigan after they were accused of stealing four Dodges from a dealership in Highland Township. The total value of those Dodges is over $329,000 so it’s a big deal in the community. What’s more, one of the accused thieves is only 15 years-old, which is something we see all too often these days.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#America#Super Duty F Series#Nicb#Toyota#Nissan#The Gmc Sierra#Dodge
Best Life

Drivers of This One Car Are the Most Reckless, According to 2021 Data

Every time you get behind the wheel of your car, you're taking on an enormous responsibility. You may just see your vehicle as a means to get from one place to another, but if you're not careful, you could be risking others' lives. More than 38,000 people in the U.S. died in car accidents in 2020, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals. According to NHTSA's findings, as analyzed by North Bay Legal in Santa Rosa, California, reckless driving is one of the top 10 causes of fatal car crashes (the others being drivers who swerve to avoid hitting an object or person, those who fail to obey traffic signals and signs, drivers who overcorrect or oversteer, careless drivers, distracted drivers, those who fail to yield to the right of way, drivers who veer into another lane, those who drive under the influence, and of course, those who are speeding). "Reckless driving is different from careless driving. Reckless drivers display a blatant disregard for the rules of the road, and as a result, the safety of other drivers," North Bay Legal explains, noting that these drivers account for 3.5 percent of fatal crashes on average. And research shows that there are drivers of certain cars that tend to be more reckless on the road than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Autoblog

Least expensive cars to insure in America

The monthly payment isn't the only regular cost new car buyers need to consider when shopping for a new vehicle. Fuel, scheduled maintenance and, yes, insurance must be factored in when deciding how much you can afford to spend on transportation. And these costs can vary dramatically, with the most expensive vehicle to insure in America costing nearly four times that of the least expensive vehicle to insure.
BUYING CARS
Popular Science

These are the most useless car tech features

Cars are getting smarter. While you can’t buy a true self-driving car at a dealership, the vehicles that are available are still crammed full of the newest tech—even if some features are gimmicky. There’s just one problem: hardly anybody is actually using it. Many seasoned drivers remember their first car...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
Truth About Cars

‘Made in America Auto Index’ Gives Ford Mustang GT the Crown

Annual automotive-content indexes have grown in popularity since trade restrictions and tariffs have become increasingly relevant issues. But they’re usually pretty generic, often providing the broad strokes of product origin while placing a few cars housing the most regional content on a pedestal. Not so with the Kogod School of Business’ 2021 Made in America Auto Index. While the metrics used are a little different from what’s found elsewhere, it offers a more comprehensive data set than other catalogs.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
CARS
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
9to5Mac

Dude, where’s my car? AirTag responsible for tracking down stolen Subaru

In the latest AirTag adventure where the device solves a real-world problem, Scotty from Chicago shared the story about how his Subaru was stolen. After the police couldn’t do much, Scotty remembered he had hidden an AirTag in his vehicle. Here’s how it all played out…. Scotty shared his stolen...
CARS
Fox News

The Ford Explorer is America's fastest police car

Ford is staying out in front. The Explorer-based Police Interceptor Utility has once again topped the Michigan State Police's evaluation of law enforcement vehicles, setting the lowest time around a circuit at Grattan Raceway designed to test overall performance in a pursuit situation. The 400 hp version of the 2022...
MICHIGAN STATE
pinalcentral.com

Holten: The car factor in America

Do you own a car or any vehicle? If you live somewhere other than New York City, for example, chances are that you do. Automobiles are a wonderful thing. They can get you from Point A to B, of course. But what they really give you is the sense of freedom and ability to go from Denver to Regina, Saskatchewan, in a day, if you really want to, and if you can actually get through the border into coronavirus-hyper Canada.
CARS
WTHR

'Hot wheels' report lists nation's most stolen vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS — The "Hot Wheels" report is out. It's created annually by the National Crime Insurance Bureau and lists the nation's most-stolen vehicles. Topping the 2020 list: Full-size Ford pickups trucks, followed by Chevrolet full-size trucks. Honda Civics and Accords were in third and fourth place, followed by the Toyota...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Jersey Shore Online

Miss Liberty’s Iconic Car Stolen

ATLANTIC CITY – The most recognizable car in New Jersey has been stolen. Toms River’s own Miss Liberty told JerseyShoreOnline.com that her car was stolen while she was at a Miss America event in Atlantic City last weekend. She goes by many names – Miss Super Bowl, Miss World Series – and of course Sondra Fortunato.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy