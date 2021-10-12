CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver Blasts Marvel Cinematic Universe on Last Week Tonight

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Oliver decided to take a quick shot at the Marvel Cinematic Universe on this week's episode of Last Week Tonight. During a half-hour about misinformation and its role on the internet, he had to get a quick dig on the wildly popular franchise. One of the viral videos that they aggregated for the episode showed off how easy it was to pass off false information about medical cures on TikTok or WhatsApp. Once the tutorial was complete, Oliver noted that this was basically the script that all of the biggest misinformation accounts used. It's a matter of styles and labels, which he quickly likened to the Marvel Studios movies.

comicbook.com

