G4 Launch Date Announced

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe G4 revival officially kicks off next month. G4 has announced that they will officially return to the air on November 16, 2021. The cable TV network will initially be included in the channel lineups of Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV, and will also stream on Philo. G4 will also continue to work with Twitch through a multi-year promotional and commercial partnership on G4's Twitch network. Additionally, G4 will continue to create social media and YouTube content as well. G4 programming will be produced and delivered through a 24/7 broadcast studio that includes a professional esports and gaming environment as well as a collaborative workplace.

comicbook.com

