G4 Launch Date Announced

November is going to be a big month for Netflix, with titles like Arcane, Cowboy Bebop, The Harder They Fall, and so many more set to debut on the streaming service. A lot of exciting additions are on the way. Unfortunately, November will quite a few Netflix exits as well. The streaming service revealed on Wednesday the complete list of movies and TV shows set to leave in November, and there are plenty of titles on that lineup that fans will be pretty bummed to see on the way out.

TV SHOWS ・ 17 HOURS AGO