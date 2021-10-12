CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible Photos Of Boston Marathoners’ Joy And Pain As They Cross The Finish Line

By Pia Peterson
buzzfeednews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey trained, and then they trained some more. Yesterday, for the first time in over two years, runners crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon. Last year's marathon was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and this year organizers cut the field by a third, admitting 20,000 of the usual 30,000 competitors. This is also the first time that the 125-year-old marathon has been run in the fall.

www.buzzfeednews.com

WBUR

Preparing for the Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon returns on Monday, October 11th, marking over 900 days since the last one was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How are runners and city officials preparing for this historic race? And what is the city doing to honor indigenous runners, as the race falls on Indigenous People's Day? We check-in with veteran reporter Alex Ashlock to get the update.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Start Line Ready To Go In Hopkinton

HOPKINTON (CBS) – On Wednesday, five days away from the 125th running of the Boston Marathon, crews painted the official start line in Hopkinton. Although the start line looks the same, the start of the race will look very different on Monday. There will be a rolling start to the Marathon instead of three waves. The Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton. (WBZ-TV) You can watch the Boston Marathon live on Monday, October 11 on CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV. Coverage starts at 4:30 a.m.
HOPKINTON, MA
ABC6.com

Boston Marathon returns on Monday

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE)- The Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, making its return for the first time since the pandemic hit. The race is expected to have around 20,000 competitors, according to the Boston Athletic Association. That number is down compared to races before the pandemic. Typically, the event...
BOSTON, MA
Santa Maria Times

Photos: Changed race, familiar result - Kenyans sweep Boston Marathon

With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets sharing space with masks, the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon returned Monday after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way. Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep — the eighth since 2000 at the world's oldest and most prestigious 26.2-miler, which moved from its traditional spring date for the first time in its 125-year history because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WORLD
WDIO-TV

2019 Grandma's Marathon champion, is top American Finisher in Boston Marathon

The 2019 Grandma's Marathon Champion, Nell rojas is the top American female finisher on Monday's Boston Marathon. She took 6th overall, while 2021 grandmas winner and Minnesota native Dakotah Lindwurm took 13th. This years grandmas runner up Cj Albertson, landed in the top ten of the men's Boston Marathon.
SPORTS
TheDailyBeast

These Are the Winners of the Pandemic-Delayed Boston Marathon

Kenyans stole the show at the 125th Boston Marathon, with Benson Kipruto, 30, and Diana Kipyogei, 27, winning the men’s and women’s races. The marathon came back—with social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation measures—following a 30-month hiatus as a result of the pandemic. Kipruto won comfortably with an unofficial time of 2:09:51, while Kipyogei finished in 2:24:45.
SPORTS
ourcommunitynow.com

Runners Tell Us What Inspired Them to Finish the Boston Marathon

As the hours ticked by, runners in Monday’s Boston Marathon were determined to finish, no matter the time. “Six hours,” said Jameelah Aziz of Billerica, Massachusetts. “It’s not great, but I’m done.” After months of training,
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Couple finishes 100th marathon together with a kiss at the finish line

More than 39 years ago, Linda Ballard would head to McKinley Park in Chicago to run every day, especially after she spotted a handsome runner. She had no idea that the stranger was also timing his runs in the hopes of bumping into her. Running turned into dating and the pair married in 1982 and had a daughter. Little did Linda and James "Jim" Ballard know that their meet-cute would result in them completing 100 marathons together — with No. 100 being Sunday’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Chris Nikic, First Athlete With Down Syndrome To Finish Ironman Triathlon, Ready To Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — At just 22 years old, Chris Nikic has already accomplished something very few others dream about: finishing an Ironman triathlon. And he’s the first with down syndrome to do it. Last year, Chris swam 2.4 miles in the Panama City, Fla., competition, biked 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles. And it was not easy. At one point, he was bitten by a swarm of ants along the course. “I had bad bites on my legs,” Chris told WBZ-TV. His father Nik continued the conversation. “He stopped for nutrition and stepped on a pile of ants,” said Nik. “He was essentially running with poisonous...
BOSTON, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucketers complete Boston Marathon

(Oct. 11, 2021) Six Nantucketers completed the 125th Boston Marathon Monday, held in the fall this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy fire chief Sean Mitchell finished the 26.2-mile race from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in Boston in five hours, seven minutes and 18 seconds. Mitchell was running to raise money for the Last Call Foundation, which has pledged that every dollar raised will be used to study PFAS in firefighting turnout gear.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

GALLERY: 125th Boston Marathon

Nearly 20,000 athletes ran the 125th Boston Marathon in person Monday after a 910-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectators lined the racecourse from Hopkinton, Mass. all the way to Boston’s Boylston Street to cheer on athletes in this year’s highly anticipated race.
BOSTON, MA
harkeraquila.com

Apex: Crossing the finish line

As he entered the final miles of the race, a single thought ran through Rupert Chen (11)’s head: how much of the race was left?. Though every aspect of training for and running the marathon required extreme physical and mental prowess, the home stretch proved especially challenging. Exhaustion and burnout began to kick in—and with it, doubt. The finish line was within reach, perhaps even within sight, yet, to Rupert, it felt so distant. In the face of both physical setbacks and mental blocks, Rupert powered through, blazing across the finish line with a time of 3:26:14.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Times Union

Photos: Grueling efforts to finish Mohawk Hudson River Marathon

ALBANY — Dylan Gearinger, a runner from Berwick, Pa., took the top male spot in Sunday's running of the Mohawk Hudson River Marathon. Gearinger ran the 26.1 mile race in 2:20:22. Jenny Goswami of Gladwyne, Pa., was tops among female runners, finishing the race in 2:44:55. Among local runners, the...
ALBANY, NY
CBS Boston

Dick Hoyt’s Grandson Troy Finishes First Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Troy Hoyt, the grandson of legendary Boston Marathon runner Dick Hoyt, completed his first Boston Marathon on Monday. His grandfather, Dick, pushed his son Rick during the event for decades. Dick passed away last March at the age of 80. Troy finished with a time of 3:57:06. He told WBZ-TV the experience surpassed his expectations. “It was what I expected and more. It was great. It was a lot of support from friends, family, and even people I didn’t even know. They were screaming, ‘Team Hoyt,'” Troy said. Russ Hoyt, Troy’s father and one of Dick’s sons, greeted Troy after he...
BOSTON, MA
Salem News

Back to run Boston, Marblehead's Flanagan finishes second marathon in two days

Now 40 years old, Shalane Flanagan is two years removed from retiring as a world class runner and having two surgeries performed on her knees. But the competitive fire to go out and pound the pavement has never left her. So if she can’t finish marathons among the world’s elite any longer, it doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to try a highly unorthodox, physically grueling way of challenging herself.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'The marathon is part of our culture:' Fans in Natick line Boston Marathon route

NATICK, Mass.- It's not everyday you get to see your friends run the Boston Marathon. Mark Szretter and his family had the chance to experience it again in-person on Monday. "It's so exciting to see our friend," Szretter said. "He's running for the first time in Boston. He just qualified for the first time. So, given that they cut the field 30%, it's incredible that he's been able to run."
NATICK, MA

