Incredible Photos Of Boston Marathoners’ Joy And Pain As They Cross The Finish Line
They trained, and then they trained some more. Yesterday, for the first time in over two years, runners crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon. Last year's marathon was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and this year organizers cut the field by a third, admitting 20,000 of the usual 30,000 competitors. This is also the first time that the 125-year-old marathon has been run in the fall.www.buzzfeednews.com
