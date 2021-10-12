CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

A deteriorating oil tanker in the Red Sea could cause 'environmental catastrophe,' new study says

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYvFV_0cOkAimJ00
In this Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, a cargo ship is docked at the port, in Hodeida, Yemen.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File

  • There's potential for an oil spill in the Red Sea that could cause an "environmental catastrophe," a new study warns.
  • A "dead" oil tanker with 1.1 million barrels on board is stationed off Yemen's coast.
  • A new study warns that a leak from the deteriorating oil tanker could be a disaster.

A deteriorating oil tanker with 1.1 million barrels on board could cause an oil spill that'd lead to an "environmental catastrophe," according to a new study.

The study, published on Monday in Nature Sustainability , warns that the F.S.O. Safer, an ultra-large crude oil tanker stationed near Yemen's Hodeidah port, poses a huge threat to the region.

The tanker has been been "dead" since 2017 after its steam boilers gave out . In other words, the tanker has been just sitting there off the coast of Yemen, an area UNICEF has labeled as "the largest humanitarian crisis in the world" due to the ongoing civil war.

The tanker is "single-hulled, meaning a breach will cause the onboard oil to spill directly into the sea," according to the study, and a spill "could occur due to a leak or combustion."

Researchers modeled the potential public health implications and found that a spill could disrupt the clean water and food supplies of millions of people. Cardiovascular hospitalizations due to pollution could also increase by up to 42% throughout the duration of a potential spill.

From an economic standpoint, the study said all of Yemen's imported fuel that comes through key ports along the Red Sea could be severed, along with over 90% of the country's Red Sea fisheries.

And as tens of thousands of Yemenis struggle with famine and millions lack access to basic goods, a spill could block the port of Hodeidah, which is where two-thirds of the country's food arrives, the New Yorker reported last week.

As it is, over half the country's population is dependent on the aid that comes through its ports, the study said.

Still, the disastrous potential of an oil spill is completely preventable through offloading the oil, the study said. But it's a tall order for a country already strangled by conflict.

A skeleton crew aboard the ship has been fighting desperately to prevent the ship from sinking, exploding, or causing a massive oil spill. And the Yemeni Safer Exploration & Production Operations Company, which owns the Safer, reportedly only has enough money to make minor repairs on the ship annually.

To complicate things, Houthi rebels who control the Marib oil fields near where the ship is stationed have obstructed any efforts by the United Nations or NGOS to dislodge or drain the boat.

The study says no long-term solutions to improve the situation have been publicly proposed.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
ecowatch.com

'Massive Floating Time Bomb': Decaying Tanker in Red Sea Holds 4x the Oil Spilled by Exxon Valdez

An abandoned supertanker holding more than one million barrels of crude oil has been slowly corroding off Yemen's coast, and a new study out Monday warns that the consequences of an "imminent" spill in the Red Sea could be graver than initially thought — cutting off access to clean water and food aid for millions of people in a matter of days and completely decimating the region's fishing stocks within three weeks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Ports#Oil Tanker#Red Sea#Oil Spill#Ap Photo#Nature Sustainability#The F S O Safer#Yemenis#The New Yorker
The Independent

Millions of people in Yemen could be left without water due to Red Sea oil spill

An abandoned oil tanker in the Red Sea containing 1.1 million barrels of oil is at risk of spilling and causing leaving millions of people in Yemen without water.The FSO Safer was abandoned approximately five nautical miles off the coast of Yemen, in 2015 due to the ongoing civil war in the country.The tanker is at risk of leaking due to the deterioration of its hull, catching fire through the build-up of volatile gases or through a direct attack.Talks between the Houthi rebels, the UN-recognised government of Yemen and the UN about the potential spill have stalled despite warnings.A...
earth.com

Deserted oil tanker in the Red Sea is a danger to public health

A new study published in the journal Nature Sustainability warns that a massive prospective spill from a deserted oil tanker in the Red Sea could have catastrophic public health effects in Yemen and neighboring countries. The FSO Safer is a tanker abandoned since 2015 due to the conflict in Yemen....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Public health impacts of an imminent Red Sea oil spill

The possibility of a massive oil spill in the Red Sea is increasingly likely. The Safer, a deteriorating oil tanker containing 1.1"‰million barrels of oil, has been deserted near the coast of Yemen since 2015 and threatens environmental catastrophe to a country presently in a humanitarian crisis. Here, we model the immediate public health impacts of a simulated spill. We estimate that all of Yemen's imported fuel through its key Red Sea ports would be disrupted and that the anticipated spill could disrupt clean-water supply equivalent to the daily use of 9.0"“9.9"‰million people, food supply for 5.7"“8.4"‰million people and 93"“100% of Yemen's Red Sea fisheries. We also estimate an increased risk of cardiovascular hospitalization from pollution ranging from 5.8 to 42.0% over the duration of the spill. The spill and its potentially disastrous impacts remain entirely preventable through offloading the oil. Our results stress the need for urgent action to avert this looming disaster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
dmagazine.com

The Old Hunt Oil Tanker That Might Explode and Kill Thousands of People

The latest issue of The New Yorker arrived in my mailbox yesterday. (Gimme that paper and ink!) A story therein caught my eye. It’s about an old oil tanker moored off the coast of Yemen. The F.S.O. Safer, once called the Esso Japan, is one of the largest tankers ever built. It’s 1,100 feet long and 200 feet wide. Onboard is more than 1 million barrels of crude with a market value of about $60 million — and the whole thing could explode (or sink) any day now. It’s a fascinating story that you need a subscription to read online. (Imagine that, asking people to subscribe to read great journalism.)
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Fuel price hike worsens Lebanon's tough living conditions

Lebanon’s government raised the price of fuel Wednesday by about 25%, the National News Agency reported, effectively removing all subsidies on fuel products and pricing them at market rate amid a worsening economic crisis. The new increase brings the price of 20 liters (5 gallons) of 98-octane gasoline to 312,700 Lebanese pounds — almost half the monthly minimum wage. The spike also affects cooking gas and diesel fuel used for heating, portending a chilly winter ahead. “Effectively, the subsidies have been removed from fuel in a final manner,” said Georges Brax, a spokesman for the Syndicate of Petrol Station...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday.The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030â¯than what would be consistent withâ¯the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Even the less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Planned fossil fuel output shatters 1.5C climate target: UN

The world's nations are currently planning to produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the United Nations said Wednesday. Ten days before a climate summit that is being billed as key to the viability of the Paris Agreement temperature goals, the UN's Environment Programme said that government fossil fuel production plans this decade were "dangerously out of sync" with the emissions cuts needed. The UN says emissions must go down nearly 50 percent by 2030 and to net-zero by mid century to limit warming to 1.5C above preindustrial levels. But its Production Gap report found that total fossil fuel production would likely increase until at least 2040.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil

China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of American sour crudes for delivery in November. Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

261K+
Followers
18K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy