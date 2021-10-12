CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Obama to stump for McAuliffe in Virginia

By ZACH MONTELLARO Link Copied
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpReH_0cOkAhta00

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the closing weeks of the state's hotly contested gubernatorial race.

Obama will campaign for McAuliffe, who is facing off against Republican Glenn Youngkin for his old job, on Oct. 23. The event in Richmond is 10 days before Election Day.

The former president is the latest high-profile Democrat to stump for McAuliffe's comeback bid. President Joe Biden campaigned for him in late July, before the resurgence of the coronavirus and the president's poll numbers tumbling. First Lady Jill Biden will campaign for McAuliffe on Friday, and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams will be in the state this weekend.

State of the race: The Virginia gubernatorial election has long been considered a major political bellwether ahead of the midterms. Traditionally, the party that wins the presidential race loses in Virginia the following year, with the lone exception to that in decades being McAuliffe's own narrow 2013 win.

The race between the former governor and Youngkin, a first-time candidate and former private equity executive, is close. A poll released last week from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University found McAuliffe at 49 percent, to Youngkin’s 45 percent, within the poll’s margin of error.

Early voting has already begun in the state. This year is the first gubernatorial election in which every Virginia voter has access to expanded in-person early voting and mail voting, after Democrats took complete control of the state government following the 2019 elections and passed sweeping expansions of access to the ballot. In-person early voting ends Oct. 30, one week after Obama's appearance.

Comments / 23

slew foot
8d ago

why is he using the second worse president in history when he could have Biden the new number one worse president in history

Reply(8)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stump#State Government#Republican#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
8K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy