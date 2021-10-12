Inuis Nua’s ‘A Holy Show’ – Wholly Enjoyable!
The Irish phrase “a holy show” refers to a shameful spectacle; a scene. How powerful is holy water? Apparently potent enough in the hands of one stigmatized Australian monk to appropriate a commercial airplane in flight! Inis Nua’s superbly staged production of “A Holy Show”, written by Dublin based playwright Janet Moran, shines with humanity and humor. The play is forged upon the true story the 1981 hijacking of Aer Lingus Flight 164 flying from Dublin to London by ex-Trappist monk, Laurence James Downey.delcoculturevultures.com
