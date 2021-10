The Ravens have been living on the edge this season with all but one of their games coming down to the wire (no pun intended). Riding a three-game winning streak, the Ravens welcomed Baltimore’s old team to town as they battled the Colts. The Ravens started off very slow and trailed by nineteen late in the third quarter. From that point on, Baltimore played lights-out football to come from behind and bring the game to overtime, which they eventually won with a walk-off touchdown pass. Final score 31-25.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO