Will Poulter to Play Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Deadline, Will Poulter will be portraying Adam Warlock in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”. Adam Warlock, also known as simply Him or Adam, first appeared in Marvel comics in 1967. The character was teased in a mid-credits scene of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” when Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) revealed the cocoon in which she was creating Adam.

wdwnt.com

