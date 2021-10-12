CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Pair Steal Man’s iPhone, AirPods and Fanny Pack in Rego Park; Escape on Subway

 8 days ago

A pair of thieves stole a 27-year-old man’s iPhone, AirPods and fanny pack and then made an escape on the subway earlier this month in Rego Park.

Two men walked up the 27-year-old near the corner of 63rd Drive and Queens Boulevard at 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 1. One pushed a “hard object” against the victim’s body and demanded his belongings, police said.

They “forcibly” grabbed his iPhone, AirPods and fanny pack and then fled into the subway station at 63rd Drive – Rego Park, according to police.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tUxk_0cOk9qad00
Suspects (NYPD)

