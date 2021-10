Three-quarters (76%) of younger investors who have put money in high-risk products such as cryptocurrency say they are driven by competition with friends, family, acquaintances and their own past investments.More than two-thirds (68%) likened placing their money in an investment to gambling.The findings were released by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which has launched a new £11 million five-year campaign called InvestSmart, targeting inexperienced investors.The campaign asks investors to consider their appetite for risk and ignore hype, directing them to advice on the FCA’s website.The FCA commissioned a survey of 1,000 people aged 18 to 40 who had invested in...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO