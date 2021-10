The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $4.443, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent. The average price is at its highest amount since Oct. 23, 2012, and 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 3.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.247 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.