Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly Hits Out After Edouard Mendy Snubbed of Ballon d'Or Nomination

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy deserved to be named among the 30 nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Mendy was nominated for the Yashin Trophy award for the best goalkeeper, however wasn't nominated for the main prize despite that nomination as well as picking up the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

"I am very proud and honored to be part of the 10 nominees for the Yashin Trophy. We won a lot of titles this year, it makes this season special," wrote Mendy on social media after his nomination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Imqf2_0cOk9Dbe00
Sipa USA

"It is for me an additional motivation to do even more and keep on working hard to maintain such a high level of performance with Chelsea and my national Senegalese team.

"Thank you everyone for your messages and support."

But despite the 19 clean sheets in 34 games in 2021 in the Premier League and Champions League combined, as well as lifting the Champions League trophy, Mendy wasn't included on the 30-man list that included five Chelsea players - Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RspO_0cOk9Dbe00
Sipa USA

His Senegal teammate Koulibaly was disappointed not to see the Blues goalkeeper on the list, which Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG made, after his achievements since joining Chelsea.

What did he say?

“It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League,” the 30-year-old told the media, as quoted by Football Italia.

“We must continue to work and move forward. We have to do the double (the work) of some people to be well judged.

“Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be part of it. For me, he has a place among these 30 players.”

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

