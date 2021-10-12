CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google creates tools to track carbon footprint, emissions data

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainability took center stage on Tuesday among a host of announcements from Google at the Next 21' conference. Google unveiled a slate of new partnerships, integrations, tools and more designed to make the company and the world more sustainable. The company will now provide every Google Cloud Platform customer with...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Emissions#Carbon Footprint#Carbon Accounting#Atos#L Oreal#The Google Cloud Platform#Active Assist#Carto#Ngis
