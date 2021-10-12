Chatham Offers To Acquire R.R. Donnelley & Sons; Shares Jump - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Private investment firm Chatham Asset Management, LLC has announced an offer to acquire all the common stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), not already owned by Chatham, at a price equal to $7.50 per share. To facilitate the deal, Chatham is willing to equitize and/or subordinate its entire debt position, reducing RRD's total debt by 23%. This would result in a decline in annual interest expense of approximately $36 million or 33% on a pro forma basis, Chatham noted.markets.businessinsider.com
