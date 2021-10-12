CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochlear To Immediately Begin Controlled Market Release Of Remote Assist In The U.S.

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Cochlear Limited has received FDA approval in September for the company's Cochlear Remote Assist solution in the Nucleus and Baha Systems. Cochlear noted that the FDA approval for the implant solution and FDA clearance for the Baha solution are the first step in commercializing the product offering, anticipated spring 2022.

