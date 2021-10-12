CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

Man charged after officers find more than 6 ounces of marijuana during search of Clarksburg residence

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sZS2_0cOk7EH700

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers located more than six ounces of marijuana during a search of a Clarksburg residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BM9Co_0cOk7EH700
Christopher Williams

On Oct. 10, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on West Virginia Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

At the residence, officers came in contact with Christopher Williams, 38, of Clarksburg, who was in possessions of 141.38 grams of marijuana in six different bags, as well as numerous empty bags, paper bags and a digital scale, officers said.

A further search of the residence resulted in officers finding 57.09 grams of “marijuana cigarette roaches” and other drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition, as well as $843; the search warrant was given after 207.13 grams of marijuana was tied to Williams, according to the complaint.

Williams has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 8

Related
WBOY 12 News

Barbour County man indicted on federal methamphetamine charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A federal grand jury has indicted a Barbour County man on a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Joseph Dadisman, 49 of Philippi, was indicted Tuesday on one count of “Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dadisman is accused of having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Barbour County man faces 2 federal meth counts

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Barbour County man was indicted Tuesday, by a federal grand jury, on drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Austin Robinson, 22 of Belington, was indicted on two counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Robinson is accused of selling methamphetamine in April 2021 in Barbour County. Robinson faces up to 20 […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Milford couple on bond after allegedly striking juvenile multiple times during incident in Harrison County

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. — A West Milford couple has been charged after they allegedly struck a juvenile multiple times during an incident in Harrison County. On Sept. 5, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a residence in West Milford in reference to a “domestic violence situation […]
WEST MILFORD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Firearms#Weather#Police
WBOY 12 News

NC man indicted for robbing Randolph County bank twice, faces bank robbery charges in 2 other states

ELKINS, W.Va. – A North Carolina man was indicted Tuesday on federal bank robbery charges, stemming from two robberies in Randolph County, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Charles Pingley, 52 of Dunn, NC was indicted on two counts of “Bank Robbery.” Pingley is accused robbing the Citizens Bank in Beverly on February 8, 2020, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Woman charged after deputies respond to residence where 2 children were sleeping in beds ‘soaked in urine’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies responded to a residence where two children were sleeping in beds ‘soaked in urine’ in Morgantown. On Oct. 17, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Turnstone Drive in Morgantown in reference to a call of child abuse, according […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Boothsville couple charged after welfare check results show they were ‘under the influence more than they seem sober’ while caring for 2 children

BOOTHSVILLE, W.Va. — A Boothsville couple has been charged after a welfare check results in deputies learning they were “under the influence more than they seem sober” while caring for two children. On Oct. 15, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department received a call for a welfare check at the Boothsville Apartments in Taylor […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBOY 12 News

NEW INFO: Detroit man charged in murder of MD man in Preston County, 3 others arrested, more arrests expected

UPDATE(Oct. 19, 2021 12:15 p.m.) KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department has released more information on a murder investigation. On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, in Maryland, began investigating the kidnapping of the murder victim, Jimmy Lee Barkley, according to a news release. Their investigation lead them to find out […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mon County man sentenced to nearly 1 year in federal prison for role in Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Monongalia County man, Monday, to 10 months in federal prison for a drug charge related to the man’s role in a Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Antonio Buzzo, 28 of Maidsville, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to one count of “Distribution […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

1K+
Followers
574
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy