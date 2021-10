Stewartville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Stewartville Fire Department is sending a message to the person who drove over an active supply hose Wednesday - don't do it again. A mobile home was destroyed by a fire that began around 11:00 am. The residence in the Southern Hills Mobile Home Park was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The owner of the home was outside and was not injured. Because of two propane tanks at the site and gusty winds, it was decided to evacuate some nearby homes.

STEWARTVILLE, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO