Sean Collins, from the UK’s National Physical Laboratory, discusses the goals of PRISMAP, the new European medical radionuclides programme. Nuclear medicine plays a vital role within healthcare, with over 40 million procedures performed each year worldwide. This includes molecular imaging techniques used for diagnostics, as well as targeted therapies that treat diseases such as cancer. All of these procedures rely on medical radionuclides – the radioactive elements used to visualize or irradiate the disease target. But the ongoing progress of nuclear medicine is hindered by limited access to such radionuclides and, in particular, difficulties in introducing new radionuclides into the clinic.

