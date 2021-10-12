CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London-based Startup ComplyCube Boosts SaaS Offering with Multi Bureau Checks to Tackle Identity Fraud

Cover picture for the articleThe Multi-Bureau service is underpinned by the world’s most reliable identity verification sources from 20+ countries. ComplyCube, the market-leading identity verification provider, has launched a multi-bureau verification service underpinned by a comprehensive set of credit agency data, government sources, and propriety databases. The new service, which leverages ComplyCube’s AI-powered screening platform, improves match rates, reduces false positives, and speeds up customer onboarding.

