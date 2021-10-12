London-based Startup ComplyCube Boosts SaaS Offering with Multi Bureau Checks to Tackle Identity Fraud

PulsESG today announced the launch of its enterprise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) software as a service (SaaS) platform backed by $8.5 million in seed funding from leading impact-driven investors and led by two Silicon Valley enterprise software veterans. The platform distinguishes itself in the marketplace through features such as model-driven architecture and full integration with both internal sources of data and external investor-facing systems, empowering companies to track and derive insights for ESG compliance and improvement based on stakeholder requirements. The company emerged from stealth mode today and the product is expected to be made generally available in Q1 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO