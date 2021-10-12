CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveRamp Launches Enhanced TV Platform With Support from Innovid, E.W. Scripps Company, Publica, Philo, Plex, Univision and Dish

By Business Wire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Capabilities Enable Brands, Programmers, and Sell-Side CTV Platforms to Plan, Forecast, Activate, Quantify, and Collaborate across All TV Inventory Types. LiveRamp , the leading data connectivity platform, announced that it has added streaming inventory forecasting and data collaboration capabilities into its TV platform. With these additions, LiveRamp TV becomes the first and only end-to-end solution that enables media sellers and advertisers to collaborate, activate, and quantify media campaigns in a coordinated way across all TV inventory: linear, streaming, and digital video. Most importantly, the comprehensive TV platform is powered by RampID, LiveRamp’s world-class identity solution, ensuring every touchpoint is privacy-first, secure, sustainable and scalable.

