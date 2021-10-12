LiveRamp Launches Enhanced TV Platform With Support from Innovid, E.W. Scripps Company, Publica, Philo, Plex, Univision and Dish

Something happened during the pandemic, when we were all sitting home looking for ways to keep ourselves busy. TikTok took off, and it now arguably “owns” the creator economy. The platform didn’t invent the creator economy (I’ve been a longtime fan of Yoga With Adriene, a YouTube channel for fitness buffs!). But TikTok put it on steroids and has captured the world’s audiences. This isn’t a bad thing, mind you, because it cracks open new opportunities for brands, as long as they’re able to adapt to the TikTok user’s predilections.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO