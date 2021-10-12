CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Brushes Off Barbara Corcoran’s Body-Shaming Insult on ‘The View’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg may have been visibly stunned when Barbara Corcoran made a body-shaming joke at her expense on "The View" last week, but that doesn't mean she was hurt over the remarks. In fact, the longtime co-host of "The View" says an apology wasn't even necessary. In a new video...

