CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Executive Team of 20/20 Foresight Announces the Launch of Capital Connect, the Only All-In-One Real Estate Marketing Platform

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article20/20 Foresight is pleased to announce the launch of its new company, Capital Connect. Capital Connect offers the only fully integrated real estate marketing platform – the most extensive real estate contact database in the business, plus a full tech stack that supports email marketing, analytics, automatic real-time updates, client relationship management, and lead management. This platform will allow real estate professionals to expand their network, raise capital faster and more efficiently, and promote their services to the widest audience.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Jabmo ABM Platform Wins Best Tech for Advertising at CMO Asia Awards

The 12th annual awards honored excellence in digital marketing, including Jabmo’s omnichannel account-based marketing solution. Jabmo, a leading provider of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions to the manufacturing and life sciences industries, proudly announces it has been awarded the Best Tech for Advertising at the CMO Asia Awards for Excellence in Digital Marketing. The award honors Jabmo’s innovative Omnichannel ABM Platform and celebrates its latest 2021 innovations.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

WorkFusion and Selective Insurance Create Intelligent Automation Bots to Streamline New Commercial Lines Business Submissions

WorkFusion, a leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation solutions, today announced its partnership with Selective Insurance to automate the intake of new commercial business submissions. Marketing Technology News: Dell Technologies Capital Expands Leadership Team Following a Year of Strong Investment and…. “As part of our commitment...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Ceros Announces Acquisition of Design-to-Code Platform Avocode

Purchase allows Ceros to improve existing design API integration, reduce friction for designers. Ceros, the cloud-based, no-code design platform powering the most exceptional interactive digital content, announced today its acquisition of Prague-based Avocode, the revolutionary design-to-code platform used by companies including eBay, Panasonic and Tesla. The purchase allows Ceros to improve the integration of the Avocode Open Design API and eliminate an all-too-familiar pain point for designers — how to bring design files from one platform over to another.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Integrate and Heinz Marketing Research Finds that 60% of B2B Marketers Believe Their Current Marketing Strategy Misses the Mark

Precision Demand Marketing Supports New Era of B2B Marketing Strategy, Structure and Technology. Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced new study results conducted in conjunction with Heinz Marketing on the shifting strategic, structural, and technological changes B2B marketing teams are experiencing today. The “Integrate State of Marketing Maturity: The Future of Marketing” report found that nearly 60% of respondents are not entirely confident that their marketing strategy, technology and team structure effectively supports their marketing goals. A further breakdown of that data finds that number jump to 87% for ABM teams and 73% for revenue marketing teams.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Email Marketing#20 20#Foresight#Capital Connect#Marketing Technology News#The Executive Team#Best Executive Recruiters#Managing Principal
martechseries.com

KORE Software Continues Market Expansion with New Offerings for Sponsorship Sellers and Corporate Sponsors

KORE Software unveils new website and a new suite of products, designed to help sponsorship buyers and sellers improve engagement, compare performance, and drive value. KORE Software is known as the leader in sponsorship and business management solutions for the sports and entertainment world. The global company helps 850+ of the largest professional sports leagues, brands, and entertainment venues manage sponsorships, track activations, improve fan engagement, and increase ticket sales. Now, KORE has expanded its world-class offerings, publicly releasing a new platform of products showcased by its updated website, which launched today.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Infutor’s Award-Winning Total Consumer Insights Solution Now Offers Consumer-Centric Auto, Property, Health & Wellness, and Identity Marker Premium Packages

New Datasets Offer Unparalleled 360-Degree Consumer Views to Help Brands Activate their Contact Databases to Drive Online and Offline Segmentation and Predictive Models. Just six months after launching its most robust consumer dataset to date, consumer identity management expert Infutor today introduced premium packages for its award-winning Total Consumer Insights solution. Offering additional consumer-centric attributes for auto, property, and health & wellness data as well as additional email and phone identity markers, the premium data packages further enhance the 360-degree view of the consumer.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Affinity Solutions and ABCS Insights Partner to Provide Full Funnel Attribution Based on Card Purchase Data

Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer intelligence company announced a partnership with ABCS Insights, a leader in full-funnel attribution. By integrating Affinity Solutions’ real-time card purchase data with ABCS’s ad-effectiveness platform, clients can match prospects who viewed their ads with those who ultimately made a purchase. Thus, enabling clients to validate and measure the sales and ROI impact of any advertising campaigns with a digital footprint.
CREDITS & LOANS
martechseries.com

American City Business Journals Launches Self-Serve Ad Portal Powered by FatTail, An Enterprise AdTech Company

New Solution Seamlessly Connects Advertisers to Key Assets and Information, So Local and National Ad Sales Teams Can Focus on Driving Higher-Revenue Deals. American City Business Journals (ACBJ), the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States, today announced the launch of their self-serve advertising portal. The solution will allow digital advertisers to directly manage ad campaigns and collect performance insights, enabling the ACBJ’s revenue operations teams to focus on deepening client relationships and pursuing higher-value deals.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

RainFocus Unveils Essential Product to Streamline Meetings and Events

Essential enables clients to deliver consistent data, experiences, and integrations from one event to the next. RainFocus, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, unveiled its RainFocus Essential package, a key component to the company’s all-in-one event management and marketing platform. RainFocus Essential brings event and marketing teams together with one easy-to-use platform for meetings and small events. This provides them with consistent data across their entire event portfolio and consequently a clearer view of how meetings have impacted their customer journey.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Matthew Covi, Signal Intent CEO and Co-founder, Named a 2021 Lending Luminary by PROGRESS in Lending Association

Signal Intent, a leader in financial calculators for the digital age, announced that its CEO and co-founder Matthew Covi has been named a 2021 Lending Luminary by PROGRESS in Lending Association. This award recognizes people in the mortgage banking industry who are inspiring others with their vision and leadership. Marketing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
martechseries.com

Qumu Announces Distribution Partnership with TD SYNNEX, Bringing Enterprise Video to Resellers

Qumu Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that technology distributor and solutions aggregator TD SYNNEX is now offering the Qumu Video Engagement Platform to its network of more than 150,000 resellers. For the first time, resellers within the TD SYNNEX distribution ecosystem have access to enterprise-grade video, filling a critical market need as more organizations look to adopt scalable, secure and reliable video technology to collaborate with employees, customers and partners in more engaging ways.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Total Expert Unveils New Capabilities to Speed Growth and Increase Loyalty for Banks and Lenders

New CRM and customer engagement functionality helps banks and lenders tackle market changes to acquire, nurture, and retain financial customers for life. Total Expert, the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, released a series of powerful functionality and new products to enhance the customer experience. These additions enable modern financial institutions to build loyalty as they acquire, nurture, and retain customers through seamless communication–helping them prepare for big changes in the financial services market.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

FACT-Finder Acquires Real-Time AI-Personalization Vendor Loop54

Europe’s leading search & merch solution adds Nordic’s leading 1-to-1 personalization technology to its portfolio. FACT-Finder announced that it is acquiring Loop54, making it one of the first major consolidations of leading e-commerce SaaS solutions in search, merch and personalization. The merging of their proprietary algorithms will enable FACT-Finder customers to provide digital experiences that are unlike any other on the market and further expand FACT-Finder’s international presence.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Audacy Announces Acquisition of WideOrbit Digital Audio Streaming Technology and Operations

Enables Audacy to Enhance and Accelerate its Digital Platform and Provide Audio Streaming and Monetization Services to Customers. Audacy, Inc. announced the acquisition of an exclusive, perpetual license to WideOrbit’s digital audio streaming technology and the related assets and operations of WO Streaming. This acquisition gives Audacy control of its product roadmap to deliver enhanced consumer-facing streaming features for its 170 million monthly listeners.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Morphio Accepted into Canada’s Top Accelerator in Silicon Valley

Morphio’s inclusion represents an opportunity for further rapid-growth and leading industry partnerships. Canadian MarTech start-up Morphio has continued to build on its already impressive momentum by announcing its acceptance into the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA). CTA helps Canadian companies with existing technology, product, or service explore opportunities in foreign markets and is affiliated with the Trade Commissioner Services of Canada.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Global Survey Reveals 8 in 10 Companies Struggle to Unify Data Assets Needed to Increase Revenue, Improve Customer Satisfaction, Reduce Costs

70% expect to convert more sales if they have key information at time of engagement; most companies investing to make it possible. Hazelcast, Inc., the provider of the real-time intelligent applications platform, today released a global study revealing that 8 in 10 (79%) of retail and financial services companies struggle to harness real-time data and combine it with historical data to glean better insights for engaging customers, increasing revenue and boosting conversion rates, especially amid increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior trends and a rising tide of incoming data.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Veritran Becomes Entrust Technology Alliance Partner to Meet Critical Needs for the Financial Industry across the Americas

Veritran, a leading global Low-Code Platform provider, announced a technology alliance partnership with Entrust, a leading global provider of trusted identities, payments and data protection. With this partnership, Veritran will offer clients Entrust Identity as a Service and Instant Financial Issuance solutions in concert with the Veritran Enterprise Low-Code Platform, enabling financial institutions to easily develop mobile banking apps that meet consumer expectations for seamless authentication and secure payment options.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Kochava Announces Appointment of Arthur Novarina as Regional Vice President EMEA

Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced Arthur Novarina as the new Regional Vice President, Kochava EMEA. Novarina will be based in Kochava’s Barcelona office reporting to Nic Beraudo, CRO, Kochava. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jay Kulkarni, Founder and CEO at...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Asana Enterprise Work Graph: Helping the World’s Largest Organizations Achieve Clarity in Unclear Times

Delivering a suite of capabilities to align global enterprise teams and streamline cross-functional work from anywhere. Asana, Inc., a leading work management platform for teams, announced the Enterprise Work Graph, a suite of new features giving even the most complex enterprises the clarity, flexibility and confidence needed to adapt to any business challenge. Combining the power of Asana’s proprietary Work Graph data model and new enterprise-grade security and controls, Asana aligns teams around goals; coordinates workflows across teams and timezones; and gives visibility into where work stands in real-time.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

VidMob Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Scott Hannan

Former Facebook and Pinterest Executive Hired as VidMob SVP, Corporate Development and Partnerships. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, announced that Scott Hannan is joining the company’s leadership team as SVP Corporate Development and Partnerships. At VidMob, Scott will be responsible for building out the partnerships ecosystem globally and driving growth through strategic acquisitions.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy