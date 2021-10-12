The Executive Team of 20/20 Foresight Announces the Launch of Capital Connect, the Only All-In-One Real Estate Marketing Platform
20/20 Foresight is pleased to announce the launch of its new company, Capital Connect. Capital Connect offers the only fully integrated real estate marketing platform – the most extensive real estate contact database in the business, plus a full tech stack that supports email marketing, analytics, automatic real-time updates, client relationship management, and lead management. This platform will allow real estate professionals to expand their network, raise capital faster and more efficiently, and promote their services to the widest audience.martechseries.com
