CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief Event!

By Jett Vincent Sia
sirusgaming.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready all you Pokémon GO trainers out there as the season of mischief and spookiness is about to come upon us as Niantic gives details to its Halloween event. The event will kick off this week on Friday, October 15. The event will have two parts: Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals. The events will last from Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time and Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time respectively. For the entire event, everyone will be able to get the following bonuses:

sirusgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Polygon

Destiny’s Halloween event returns to make your Guardian go ‘boo!’

Continuing what’s become a proud video game tradition of celebrating real made-up holidays with fake ones, Destiny 2’s annual Halloween event, the Festival of the Lost, returns Tuesday. Like most seasonal events in Destiny, the occasion is marked with a bevy of themed cosmetic and gameplay content divorced from any real-life Hallows or Weens and therefore enjoyable by all. Even players who don’t have a season pass.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – How to Catch Water-Type Pokémon

From Lapras to Vaporeon, there’s a water type Pokémon out there for everyone in Pokémon GO, the 2016 success story of gaming with the Pokémon craze nesting in everyone’s hearts for the time. To this day, there are still millions upon millions of players around the world and this guide article will tell you the tricks and tips of how to catch water type Pokémon in Pokémon GO.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Misunderstood Mischief 10 16

Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief 2021 Part 1 Creepy Companions event is underway and the next part of the Season of Mischief Special Research story, Misunderstood Mischief 9/16, and 10/16, is now available in the game. The Misunderstood Mischief Special Research is a 16-stage Research that will be available during the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mischief#Shiny Pok Mon#Lavender Town#Trevenant
gamingideology.com

Pokemon Go Halloween COUNTDOWN: Event Start Time and New Rewards

Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 is starting very soon and Niantic has promised a new way to earn and complete storylines and rewards. This year’s Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event is split into two parts, with the first starting Friday, October 15, 2021 across all platforms. Halloween Mischief Part 1: Creepy...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Sableye weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Sableye is one of the several Pokémon you can encounter in raids in Pokémon Go. You’ll typically see this Pokémon as a three-star encounter, which means that while it will be a difficult battle, you should be able to take it down by yourself. However, to have the best chance at defeating it, you’ll need to bring the best Pokémon possible to battle it. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of Sableye’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon Masters EX celebrates Halloween with Midnight Spookfest event, Morty Seasonal Scout available

Team Rocket’s infiltration into Pokémon Masters EX’s limited-time events is at its end. So what new event will take its place? Now that we’re gearing up for Halloween, it’s only fair for everyone on the island of Pasio to begin celebrating! This year we’ll see two more characters get a Halloween makeover and take part in a spooktacular story. See Elite Four member Caitlin and Gym Leader Morty in their Halloween splendor and get ready to collect a bunch of Pika-Lanterns!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Pokemon
TechRadar

I went to the first in-person Pokémon Go event in two years and it was amazing

On March 9, 2020, Niantic alerted Pokémon Go players that the St. Louis Safari Zone would be canceled. The Covid-19 pandemic was starting to look a lot more serious than many had first thought and in-person gatherings were becoming a huge safety risk. As the situation worsened over the following weeks, Pokémon Go’s Liverpool (UK) and Philadelphia (US) live events were canceled too.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Witch’s Broomstick Location in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Fortnitemares for 2021 is well underway and one thing that would make the event really cool for players is being able to surf on a Witch’s Broomstick and that’s exactly what we’re getting. So let’s get to looking for this Mythic item. Witch’s Broomstick Location in Fortnite. Well, there...
VIDEO GAMES
987thebull.com

Krispy Kreme Has Spooky Deals On Halloween Donuts

Krispy Kreme is rolling out four Halloween doughnuts, a BOGO offer and the opportunity to get one free. Buy a dozen get a dozen for $1 on Saturdays starting this Saturday and a free doughnut on Halloween. The four Halloween doughnuts are available starting today. They are:. Abra Cat Dabra...
RESTAURANTS
sirusgaming.com

Phasmophobia – Finding Ghost Room Guide

Finding the ghost room is one of the key objectives in Phasmophobia. “What’s the ghost room,” you ask? It’s essentially the room where the ghost likes to spend a lot of time in. More specifically, it’s the area inside the map that it haunts the most. The moment you first start up a game, finding the ghost room should be your very first priority.
VIDEO GAMES
pawtracks.com

10 telltale signs your cat is happy

Cats can naturally be quiet and independent, making it difficult to tell if they’re happy. If you have a new cat at home or have recently introduced a new pet, you might be worrying about how happy your cat really is. The good news is that cats actually send out all sorts of signs to let you know if they’re happy — or if they’re not so content. All you have to do is be able to recognize those signs. Knowing how to tell if your cat is happy can help you better understand how he feels, and you might even be able to tell if your cat is having a physical issue that might need some vet attention. Be sure to look for these 10 signs your cat is happy.
PETS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Fisherman Makes Waves With Snaps Of Bizarre Creatures From The Oceans’ Depths

By Arian MovileanuA Canadian fisherman is making a splash online with his photos of bizarre-looking marine creatures he caught. Blowfish, jellyfish, pipefish and prehistoric-looking creatures that would seem at home in an aquatic version of “Jurassic Park” fill his Instagram page. Mackenzie Sapier from Prince Edward Island has always been drawn to wildlife and the ocean. “But I became passionate […]
ANIMALS
KLST/KSAN

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy