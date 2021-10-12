CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increased Shipping Through Port of Oakland Boosting U.S. Meat Exports

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND (BCN) — U.S. meat exporters are expected to benefit from a renewed shipping route to Asia via the Port of Oakland, port officials said Monday. Shipping giant Ocean Network Express will bring its PS5 service back to Oakland on Nov. 13, connecting the western U.S. with ports in Tokyo and China, following the end of PS5 service to Oakland in 2019.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

dcvelocity.com

Port of Oakland calls for more cargo

Officials at the Port of Oakland called for shipping lines to route more traffic to the Northern California port this week, citing no congestion on the docks and welcoming shipping lines that they said have bypassed the port since summer. The move comes on the heels of the Biden administration’s efforts to ease congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach last week. “There’s no congestion at the Oakland seaport, and we’re ready for more business,” Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes said in a statement Tuesday. “We need ocean carriers to reinstate services in order to stabilize the supply chain, and our import and export partners echo this sentiment.” Containerized cargo volume is up 4.2% in Oakland this year, compared to double-digit increases elsewhere, a result of accelerating consumer demand, higher business costs, and labor shortages, among other issues. Los Angeles alone has seen a nearly 30% increase in cargo volume this year, according to port data. As of Tuesday, there were about 100 ships anchored off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach waiting for berth space. Officials in Oakland said the port hasn’t experienced any vessel backlogs since August. They also urged shipping lines to help ease the gridlock by steering ships back to Oakland. Several ocean carriers omitted Oakland in recent months, officials said, explaining that excessive delays in Southern California necessitated immediate return of some ships to Asia without stopping in Oakland. According to the Port, 54 vessels stopped in Oakland last month, the lowest vessel call total since 2015. As a result, September import volume declined 13% compared to a year ago, and exports were down 18%, officials said. Brandes said he expects vessel calls and cargo volume to recover in October and November. “We have capacity in Oakland that needs to be put to use to help shore up the supply chain and support our economy,” he said. Port and government officials elsewhere have made similar statements this week. The South Carolina Ports Authority emphasized recent infrastructure improvements that have increased port capacity during a State of the Port Address Monday, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis welcomed more business to the Sunshine State’s ports during a press conference Tuesday. Leaders in both states emphasized the bottlenecks that have plagued supply chains all year and said businesses should diversify to other port gateways to help ease the problem.
CBS San Francisco

Supply Chain Issues: Port Of Oakland Officials Issue Plea For More Cargo Ships To Unload

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While freighters languish in the waters off the Southern California coast, Port Of Oakland officials issued a plea Tuesday to shipping companies, asking them to reroute their vessels to the docks of their massive facility. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are now running 24/7 operations on the orders of President Joe Biden, hoping to end the backlog of ships and their cargo which has led to nationwide shortages and raising consumer prices. UPDATE: Gov. Newsom Issues Executive Order to Alleviate California Port Congestion Still, freighters are backed in a holding pattern off the coast. That’s not...
OAKLAND, CA
bizjournals

Supply-chain pain could be Port of Oakland's gain

Amid growing supply-chain disruptions and bottlenecks, Port of Oakland officials are highlighting the port’s spare capacity and are urging shippers to divert more traffic there. “There’s no congestion at the Oakland seaport, and we’re ready for more business,” Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes said in a statement Tuesday....
OAKLAND, CA
Long Beach Post

‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain

Poor trade policy and “more than a decade of underinvestment” in West Coast ports have left the agencies vulnerable, the LA Port director said, to the challenges caused by the uptick in cargo they’re now seeing. The post ‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
southeastagnet.com

Checkoff Dollars Important for Red Meat Exports

We told you this week that U.S. beef exports set a new value record in August, topping the $1 billion mark for the first time. Plus, pork exports saw another strong month in August remaining ahead of the record pace set last year. This is great news for the red meat industry, and checkoff dollars had a part in achieving these marks. During the Cattle Industry Convention held in August, U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Senior Vice President for Marketing, Dan Halstrom, explained to Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman the importance of those checkoff dollars.
AGRICULTURE
East Bay Times

Oakland port avoids cargo bottleneck by adding dockworkers

OAKLAND — The Port of Oakland has been able to ease a bottleneck that impeded container handling through the hiring of dockworkers, a move that avoids the current woes in Southern California ports. A supply-chain gridlock has snarled the processing of oceangoing shipments and has prompted efforts aimed at around-the-clock...
OAKLAND, CA
WRDW-TV

Port traffic creates ship backup off the coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a port backup that can be seen for miles. Off the coast of Tybee Island, ships idling at sea waiting for their turn to unload containers at the Port of Savannah. Many of the containers are from Asia filled with Christmas décor, furniture, electronics and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Reuters

Brazil coffee exports fall 29% in Sept on shipping hurdles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brazilian exports of green coffee fell 29% in September compared with a year earlier, to 2.74 million 60-kg bags, exporters association Cecafe said on Wednesday, as shipping difficulties continued to hamper the commodity’s flow. Cecafe’s head, Nicolas Rueda, said there was no change regarding shipping, with...
INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

U.S. is Exporting “Molecules of U.S. Freedom” via LNG After All

Remember back in May 2019 (the good old days, prior to hyperinflation, gasoline prices through the roof, electric and natgas prices through the roof) when Rick Perry (an actual, thinking adult) was Secretary of Energy and he and others at DOE referred to LNG exports as “molecules of U.S. freedom”? The Democrat media (i.e. mainstream media) went berserk. The arrogant “reporters” at the New York Times, Washington Post, Slate, NBC, CBS, ABC, et al ad nauseum pilloried and guffawed and maligned and ridiculed Perry and DOE for referring to U.S. LNG exports as “freedom gas” and “molecules of freedom” (here’s just one example from the NYT). It turns out Perry and the DOE were right–according to a veteran natural gas trader with decades of experience…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kezi.com

L.A. port hours expand to ease shipping backlog

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation. This is an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move the stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers. President Joe...
BUSINESS
kiwaradio.com

U.S. beef exports top $1B in August

IARN — The U.S. Meat Export Federation says U.S. beef exports soared to another new value record in August, topping the $1 billion mark for the first time. USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom says August beef exports totaled 132,577 metric tons, up 21% from a year prior and the second largest of 2021.
AGRICULTURE
Click2Houston.com

Port Houston being ‘overburdened’ by shipping crisis at US Ports

HOUSTON – Although Port Houston is ground zero for goods, there’s still no shortage of work to be done. “These two terminals make up about 70% of the container volume that’s handled in the U.S. Gulf,” Roger Guenther, the executive director said. Still, there are major goods and retail shipping...
HOUSTON, TX
WCTV

Florida to shipping companies: Our ports are open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You may have been surprised to see bare shelves and product shortages in supermarkets, retail stores and even restaurants in recent weeks. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a global supply chain problem. As of Sunday, an estimated 500,000 shipping containers were sitting on cargo ships off the Southern California coast. Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, recently broke records for the number of cargo ships waiting to dock. Those ships are carrying a variety of products for the American market, everything from sneakers to toys, to toilet paper.
FLORIDA STATE
agfax.com

Rice Market Update: Hurricanes Reinforce the Importance of Export Ports

Harvest in Arkansas has progressed smoothly up to this week, but rains have slowed things down a bit. Optimism remains in a return to normal, where field yields are good to excellent, and milling yields are average to down. Harvest is moving forward in Mississippi, with estimates as high as 70% complete at this point.
AGRICULTURE
Lootpress

U.S. coal exports increased from July to August

(LOOTPRESS) – Total U.S. coal exports increased from July to August by +17.7%. Metallurgical coal exports increased month over month by +25.6%. Thermal coal exports increased by +9.2% from the previous month. Year to date, compared to the same eight months of 2020, total U.S. coal exports are up +23%. Metallurgical coal exports are up +8.6% and thermal coal exports are up +27.7% compared to the same time last year.
INDUSTRY

