Peter Sarsgaard says a fellow actor offered him OxyContin

By Nicki Gostin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Sarsgaard wants to raise awareness of the drug problem in Hollywood. “I’ve actually been offered OxyContin before by a fellow actor, and I saw what it did to him. So there’s no part of me that wants any of that stuff,” Sarsgaard, 50, exclusively told Page Six, without naming his drug-addled colleague.

