CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Real Reason Carrie Fisher Thought Star Wars Would Flop

By Nicole Cord-Cruz
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Star Wars" continues to be one of the most successful franchises of all time. Created by George Lucas in 1977, the first movie, "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," has gone on to make $775 million globally, per Statista. "Star Wars" is considered one of the highest-grossing film franchises in the world (or universe, rather?), boasting a box office revenue of more than $10 billion. Each film included in the franchise had become a box office hit, with most of them making over $1 billion worldwide, the site notes. But did you know that a long, long time ago, in a galaxy far away, even George Lucas believed that his creation would flop?

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Billie Lourd learned how not to parent from Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd's childhood with the late Carrie Fisher taught her "what not to do" as a parent to her own son because the 'Star Wars' actress relied on her too heavily for support. Billie Lourd's childhood with the late Carrie Fisher taught her "what not to do" as a parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Billie Lourd talks ‘brutal’ loss of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

Bille Lourd suffered public heartbreak when her mom, Carrie Fisher, and her grandma, Debbie Reynolds, died within a day of each other back in 2016. And now the “American Horror Story” starlet, 29, is speaking candidly about the loss of her superstar relatives in the latest episode of the New Day podcast, streaming on Spotify.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Fisher
Person
George Lucas
Person
Debbie Reynolds
Person
Cameron
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Steven Spielberg
ComicBook

Billie Lourd Explains "Brutal" Experience of Grieving Carrie Fisher as a Public Figure

When Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher tragically passed away in 2016, her daughter Billie Lourd immediately had to experience the pain of losing her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, only one day later. At the time, Lourd was only 24 and making a name for herself with roles like Chanel #3 in Scream Queens and appearing alongside her mother in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Lieutenant Connix. In a recent interview with the New Day podcast, Lourd opened up about the "brutal" experience of mourning her mother and grandmother as a young public figure.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Star Wars explained: Is Star Wars scary?

As we approach Halloween time, frights and spooks stay on the mind. It’s the season to let go, face our fears, and even indulge in the Dark Side a little. And for those who aren’t too familiar with Star Wars, even if it isn’t Halloween, you may be wondering if Star Wars is scary.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Star Wars Icon Mark Hamill Shares Funny Thoughts On Luke Skywalker Sequence Cut From The Force Awakens

Mark Hamill has delighted audiences with his many performances over the years and continues to do so to this day. However, he also has a knack for entertaining fans through his delightful social media presence. Over the years, the icon has shared a number of fun tidbits like throwback photos and behind-the-scenes Star Wars facts. Just recently, he confirmed a deleted sequence from The Force Awakens, which involved Luke Skywalker. And in doing so, the actor provided some funny thoughts.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Reasons Why Rogue One Is My Favorite Star Wars Movie

I talk to a lot of Star Wars fans, and I often hear the same refrain time and time again: Disney ruined Star Wars. Now, a lot of this angst and animosity spawns from the general outcry some fans had over The Last Jedi, and fine. You want to complain over Rian Johnson’s movie? Go ahead. You wouldn’t be the first. But, I’ll be damned if you keep saying that Disney ruined Star Wars, since it’s simply not true. That’s because Disney put out Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is the best Star Wars movie ever.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Flop#Statista#Tribeca Film Festiva
Inverse

Star War: Rise of Skywalker

Remember Rey? It feels like ages since The Rise of Skywalker put a somewhat disappointing cap on the nine-movie saga, freeing Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac to move on to other projects. However, it seems that Ridley isn’t totally over Star Wars, and in a recent interview, she dropped a few clues that may change the way we think about Rey.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

The Irreplaceable Carrie Fisher

The great Carrie Fisher will forever be associated with the Star Wars movies. After all, Fisher played the iconic Princess Leia across six films in the George Lucas originated franchise. However, there was much more to Fisher than that one role. She was also a best-selling author, a highly paid script doctor – and one hell of a raconteur.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Carrie Fisher, ghostly jesters and a curious motoring fine – take the Thursday quiz

This time last week it was Thursday, and now here we all are again facing 15 questions on general knowledge and topical trivia plus a few jokes. All your favourites are here: a Doctor Who reference to spot, a Kate Bush answer to avoid, the beloved Pokémon round, Ron from Sparks, and some twisty little anagrams along the way. It is very silly, just for fun, and there are no prizes, but let us know how you got on in the comments.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
JSTOR Daily

Is Star Wars Cultural Appropriation?

Star Wars creator George Lucas has often credited Asian influences on the decades-long franchise, particularly Japanese filmmaker and painter Akira Kurosawa’s 1958 film The Hidden Fortress. As film scholar Kevin J. Wetmore Jr. pointed out in 2000, Lucas also borrows from Asian philosophy and religion for the films’ noted spirituality....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Hocus Pocus 2 Sounds Too Similar to the First Movie

Hocus Pocus 2 has been a part of the overall conversation when it comes to Hollywood since around 2019 when the idea was first revealed. The first movie was a lot of fun and it’s one of those that a lot of people, including myself, still watch since it’s witty, charming, and despite having much darker undertones it follows the Disney model quite well, especially considering that the comedic qualities it possesses kind of dulls the otherwise disturbing aspects of it. Keep in mind that the witches were consuming the life force of children, which would be evil enough when taken in a different direction pertaining to horror. Then comes the idea that they serve Satan, they were hung in the sight of pretty much everyone present, and they had a spellbook that was alive in a way. Then tack on the fact that there were a few other moments in the movie that could have been seen as uniquely disturbing, and it’s easy to get the idea that as innocent as Disney tries to make their movies, it’s like putting a cushy blanket over the TV when a grisly horror movie is on, it only dulls so much.
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy