Tiefenthaler Is Excited To Bring Her Passion For Business Development To Her New Role As Carroll Chamber And CADC Executive Director

On Monday, the Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC) introduced their new Executive Director, a well-known local professional. Kimberly Tiefenthaler has served for five years as the North Central Iowa Regional Director for America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), working closely with small businesses in a 13-county region, and is co-owner of Performance Tire and Service in Carroll. She says she developed a passion for what the Chamber and CADC do after some hands-on experience.