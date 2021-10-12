CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Do You Think Brittany Mahomes is Giving a Bad Look Online When Chiefs Lose?

By Billy Jenkins
 9 days ago
Before we even begin this conversation, just like so many other in East Texas I'm a fan of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Not only because they have have an amazing story from East Texas but they genuinely seem like great people. While I haven't met either of them personally, I'm also a big fan of their dogs Steel and Silver (@steel_silver_mahomes) who have their own Instagram and I suggest you give them a follow. But this past week the KC Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes struggled against a very good Buffalo Bills football team and Brittany was vocal on social media that many people are calling a bad look for such a successful person and wife of an NFL star. So, do you think it's time for Brittany Mahomes to stop jumping on social media when the Chiefs are struggling?

Florida State
