CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

“honors the city’s history of protests, inspired especially by the 2017 Women’s March”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid writes: “This is a huge mural at N and 9th at the gas station – it was a BP but like the BP on N and 13th it seems to have recently changed hands. Anyone know details about either the mural or the change in ownership/branding of the gas stations?”

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

Women’s Work, Women’s Words: Feminist Library History

Librarianship and library work is currently a mostly female profession, and has been so throughout much of library history. According to an Oxford University Press study, 83% of librarians working in the U.S. today are women; indeed, the only point at which male librarians were the majority was in the 1880s, where men just tipped the scales at 52% of the librarian workforce. The stereotype of the stern or sexy female librarian is common, and while there are some well-known fictional male librarians (Lucien from the Sandman comics, The Librarian from the Discworld series…who is a male orangutan rather than a human man, but I think he still counts), many are female: Batman‘s Barbara Gordon, Lirael in her eponymous novel, and Marian Ashcroft in Beautiful Creatures, among others.
BATMAN
Block Island Times

Women’s March

Photographer Malcom Greenaway documented the October 2 Women’s March for reproductive rights with the work - titled “Leading the March.” The march took off from the BI Historical Society and headed through town to the statue of Rebecca and then back to Bridge Gate Square. (Courtesy Images.
PHOTOGRAPHY
indybay.org

Alameda's Women's March has New Twist on Hanger Theme

While the national women's march organizers called for the abandonment of hanger symbols across the country, Alameda protesters had their own take on the hanger theme. One sign said "Pro-Life is Pro-Hanger" while another depicted a hanger dripping in blood. Creativity abounded in other ways, with eye-catching costumes. A few went for the studded belt and torn stockings look and many wore pink. One lone woman chose orange and said, "Clinic escorts are heroes."
ALAMEDA, CA
kcur.org

Kansas City women join march for reproductive rights

This year's annual Women’s March included two in Kansas City and one in Independence. The theme this year was to support a women’s right to reproductive health. A number of states including Missouri and Kansas are looking to severely restrict or abolish a women's right to an abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court will be hearing a Mississippi case that some fear could overturn Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Dc#United#Shawmainstreets#Thedcarts#Maggieoartist#Lisamariestudio#Niaketurah
thepioneeronline.com

A Closer Look at the 2021 Women’s March in San Francisco

East Bay Weekly reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay. In this episode, we discussed the Women’s March that took place on Saturday, Oct. 2 which started at the Civic Center Plaza and finished at the Ferry Building. Bay Area residents were among the thousands of protestors across the country who came out to march for women’s reproductive rights. Other protests included Washington D.C, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Patriot Ledger

New exhibit at Quincy City Hall honors military contribution, city's storied history

QUINCY – The seven generals honored at the opening of a new bridge and park in Quincy last month are now also the subject of an exhibit in the old portion of city hall. The historical society has opened a special temporary exhibit called "Quincy and the Common Defense" to examine the history of military service and valor in the city. The exhibit includes letters, memorabilia and stories from those who served in the armed forces across two centuries, and also looks at the role the city played in military history.
QUINCY, MA
GoDanRiver.com

7XMOM: The history of women’s jeans reaches a new hi-rise

Here is a short history of women’s blue jeans: There were none, and we had to wear men’s, which never fit right. Then there were a few to choose from. Years passed. Now there are too many to choose from and not more than one of them in the whole world fit me at any one time.
APPAREL
toledo.com

Women’s Initiative of United Way Host Pursuing Inspiration

WHO: Women’s Initiative of United Way Brigid Schulte, speaker, author of “Overwhelmed” 150+ attendees. WHAT: Women’s Initiative of United Way will host their annual event, Pursuing Inspiration, this Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. During the luncheon, attendees will hear from Brigid Schulte, author of the New York Times...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
tillamookcountypioneer.net

North County Women’s March Asserts Reproductive Rights – “My Body, My Choice” Oct. 2nd

Dozens gathered October 2, 2021 on the corner of Hwy. 101 in downtown Nehalem declaring their support for Women’s rights, and especially with states banning abortions, sexual harassment in women’s sports continues and the international issues depriving women of rights and education. In the 21st century and we are still having these discussions.
NEHALEM, OR
thegabber.com

Bans Off Our Bodies: Women’s March in St. Pete

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Saturday, October 2 more than 600 Women’s Rights Marches around the nation rallied in protest of recent restrictive abortion laws. In St. Petersburg, residents and officials marched at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Vinoy Park. The event was one of many shadowing the fifth...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
washingtoninformer.com

Black Females Play Prominent Roles During Women’s March 2021

African-American women played a prominent role in the Women’s March 2021, which featured a rally for reproductive choice and ended on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in the District on Saturday. One participant lamented how the activism of Black women often receives little or no attention. “I am...
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationCanada

Eco-art, design and architecture can be agents of environmental change in the public realm

Many of us are aware of the environmental crisis, and the need to change how we operate. On a daily basis, a variety of media offer images that depict the effects of climate change to help us understand the extent of environmental damage — for example, in the form of scientists’ endless data and metrics presented in graphs or in news photographs. Visual imagery has been central to how people develop a sense of the meaning of the Anthropocene — the era we are living in, the first time that human activity is the dominant influence on climate. In the...
DESIGN
popville.com

“World premiere performance of WAKE UP: Liberation Call at Dawn, tomorrow at 7:30am in the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden”

“Set your alarm! Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 am, American artist Abigail DeVille marks the arrival of her multimedia sculpture, Light of Freedom (2020) on the National Mall with the premiere of, WAKE UP: Liberation Call at Dawn (2021) in the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden. DeVille’s invocation of freedom in voice and percussion includes contributions from artist-scholar-sound healer Jadele McPherson; West African drumming from Farafina Kan, and go-go music from The JoGo Project. The free, outdoor performance begins at 7:30am and last approximately 45 minutes. Registration is appreciated.
ENTERTAINMENT
UC Daily Campus

The Women’s March: A symbol of the devolution of women’s rights in the 21st century

Earlier this month, in response to Texas’s outrageous six-week abortion plan, another Women’s March took the streets of major cities by storm. Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Abortion Care Network and many other organizations helped to organize this march about five years after the massive 2016 Women’s March. Hundreds...
PROTESTS
nwindianabusiness.com

Region’s top female professionals honored by women’s organization

The 10th class of Influential Women of Northwest Indiana has been recognized for the impact they make on their companies and communities. The awards, presented by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, honored 27 women from a broad cross section of industries. “These award recipients, and all the nominees, have...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy