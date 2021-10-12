CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Points Toward the Next Revolution in Genome Editing Technology

By Jennifer Michalowski, McGovern Institute for Brain Research
scitechdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Programmable Gene Editing Proteins Found Outside of CRISPR Systems. Researchers find RNA-guided enzymes are more diverse and widespread than previously believed. Within the last decade, scientists have adapted CRISPR systems from microbes into gene editing technology, a precise and programmable system for modifying DNA. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have discovered a new class of programmable DNA modifying systems called OMEGAs (Obligate Mobile Element Guided Activity), which may naturally be involved in shuffling small bits of DNA throughout bacterial genomes.

scitechdaily.com

