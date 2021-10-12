CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Delaware County Symphony Launches First Series Concert Oct. 17 With 3 ‘Bs’

MONTCO.Today
 8 days ago

Image via Delaware County Symphony.

The first symphony series concert of the Delaware County Symphony season, Sunday, Oct. 17, will feature the music of Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms.

Image via Neumann University.

The concert takes place 3 p.m. at the Meagher Theater at Neumann University in Aston.

 J.S. Bach’s stirring Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor, as arranged for orchestra by Leopold Stokowski, will open the program.

Next, pianist Arnold Ostroff will perform Beethoven’s dramatic and virtuosic third piano concerto with the orchestra.

 The concert ends with a performance of the magnificent fourth and final symphony by Johannes Brahms.

 Come early for the Pre-Concert Presentation by Dr. C. Michael Kelly at 2 p.m.

Image via Delaware County Symphony.

The Delaware County Symphony is a charter member of the Arts Guild at Neumann University, formed in 1991 to enhance the cultural programming available to the Delaware Valley community.

Tickets may be purchased online.

Tickets are also available at the Box Office.

The Delaware County Symphony is a community orchestra established in 1971 that is dedicated to providing outstanding musical experiences for residents of the Delaware County area.

The Symphony has a new music director Sebastian Grand. He is an assistant conductor of the Bucks County Symphony Orchestra and conductor of the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County’s Philharmonia Ensemble.

Find out more about the Delaware County Symphony.

