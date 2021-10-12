Judges soccer lose out at Homecoming games
The Brandeis Judges fell to Case Western Reserve University this past weekend in both men’s and women’s soccer. The women’s team faced the nationally ranked #10 Spartans who had a 10-0-0 record going into the game. With the Judges ranked #25, it was a showdown between two top 25 teams and a University Athletic Association game on the line. Alternatively, the men’s team faced the 6-3-1 Spartans with their 0-1-0 UAA record. The teams duked it out for Brandeis’ Homecoming, which featured the two games, as well as the varsity volleyball and alumni games.www.thejustice.org
