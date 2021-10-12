CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Judges soccer lose out at Homecoming games

By Noah Zeitlin
thejustice.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brandeis Judges fell to Case Western Reserve University this past weekend in both men’s and women’s soccer. The women’s team faced the nationally ranked #10 Spartans who had a 10-0-0 record going into the game. With the Judges ranked #25, it was a showdown between two top 25 teams and a University Athletic Association game on the line. Alternatively, the men’s team faced the 6-3-1 Spartans with their 0-1-0 UAA record. The teams duked it out for Brandeis’ Homecoming, which featured the two games, as well as the varsity volleyball and alumni games.

www.thejustice.org

Comments / 0

Related
blackfootvalleydispatch.com

Homecoming football game and parade canceled

The Lincoln High Homecoming football game scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11 has been canceled due to attendance and eligibility issues that have whittled team numbers down to just five players. The cancellation of the game has also led to the cancellation of the homecoming parade, which had been planned for...
ccxmedia.org

Cooper Girls Soccer Loses to New Prague

The Cooper girls soccer team lost 5-1 to New Prague Tuesday in a Metro West Conference match. The Hawks, coming off their first win of the season on Monday, fell behind 4-0 in the first half before scoring on a penalty kick goal from Kaidin Camp. The Trojans scored the...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Victoria Advocate

East defeats King in homecoming game

Victoria East was looking to fix its mistakes in the final game of a three-week homestand before heading its bye week. While not a perfect game, the Titans took care of business against a winless Corpus Christi King, coming out on top 34-3 on homecoming night. East quarterback Jadon Williams...
VICTORIA, TX
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro Shuts Out DeSoto In Homecoming Game

The Hillsboro Hawks improve to 6-1 after a 47-0 blowout over DeSoto tonight. It was a dominating game for the 10th ranked team in District 4, as they played a complete game in all three phases. They were clicking offensively. On special teams. And on defense. In the second half,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Burch
Battalion Texas AM

A&M soccer breaks losing streak against LSU

Texas A&M soccer has finally found its groove. A&M snapped a four-game losing streak on the road on Thursday, Oct. 7, in Baton Rouge and remains undefeated in the series at 13-0. This game marked a first for sophomore midfielder Barbara Olivieri as she picked up her first goal since Aug. 28, as she has been out due to injury.
SOCCER
bethelathletics.com

Women’s Soccer Loses Heartbreaker in Overtime to Life

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Life University Thursday night in McKenzie. Bethel dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the MSC. Life improved to 4-6 and 1-4. Bethel jumped out to a quick start scoring 53 seconds into the match. Ashari Bowen found Elvira Martin with a nice pass from the right corner. Martin took advantage finding the right corner to give Bethel a 1-0 lead. Martin scored again as she had a break away with 18:28 left in the period. Leah McDaid cut into the Bethel margin with a goal at the 12:35 mark. The teams went to the break with the Cats leading 2-1.
capenews.net

Bourne Boys' Soccer Loses To Seekonk

The breaks did not go the way of the Bourne High School boys’ soccer team on Wednesday, October 6, as Seekonk used goals in each half to upend the Canalmen in Bourne, 2-0. Bourne fell to 2-6-2 overall for the season. BHS had a hard time getting anything set up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington University#University Of Chicago#The Brandeis Judges#Uaa#Spartans#Brandeis#Men S Soccer Spartans 2#Cwru
daytonatimes.com

B-CU loses homecoming to Mississippi Valley State

Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) suffered a heartbreaking 20-14 loss to Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) in front of a homecoming crowd of 10,187 at Daytona Beach’s Municipal Stadium on Oct. 9. The game was mostly a defensive battle as both teams struggled to score. MVSU scored 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points. B-CU...
krcgtv.com

Lincoln loses to Missouri Southern on homecoming

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — On homecoming day, the Lincoln Blue Tiger offense shined scoring 32 points. Zamar Brake had 231 passing yards and four total touchdowns. But the Missouri Southern Lions were just too much, defeating the Blue Tigers 52-32.
hngnews.com

McFarland football loses homecoming game to Jefferson

The McFarland Spartans fought tooth-and-nail, but could not come out with a win on Homecoming, losing to Jefferson 27-21 on Friday, Oct. 1. “Build off the things that we did well tonight, and focus on the things we didn’t do well and focus on this next game against Monroe,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley.
mylittlefalls.com

Boys varsity soccer team loses in shortened contest

The Little Falls Boys Varsity Soccer team started out behind the curveball against Westmoreland, playing one person short from the beginning of the game, losing 6-0, and having the game end 15 minutes before the final buzzer. Coach Darin Lynch said, “We’ve been playing a man down, and we have...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Lincoln Lose Homecoming Game to Notre Dame

In High School Football Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame Academy spoiled Manitowoc Lincoln’s Homecoming game with a 30-0 shutout of the Shipbuilders at Rubick Athletic Field. Lincoln had 2-scoring drives stopped by the Tritons’ defense deep in Notre Dame territory in the 2nd half. Both teams are 4-4 on the season.
MANITOWOC, WI
KBTX.com

Bryan faces Shoemaker in Homecoming game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will return home Friday night to take on Shoemaker in a District 12-6A game. It is the Vikings Homecoming game. Bryan enters the game 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in district play. To get in the win column for the first time this season the Vikings will have to play well against Shoemaker on both sides of the football. “We have to contain the speed. Try not to give them an easy long play and then offensively we have to finally get the ball in the end zone,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers. “. We moved it better the last two weeks especially last week. We just haven’t put the ball in the end zone.”
wfirnews.com

Liberty rolls at homecoming game

(from Liberty.edu) With alumni in the stands from all five decades of Liberty University history, the Flames rolled to a 41-13 Homecoming Weekend victory over Middle Tennessee, Saturday afternoon, at Williams Stadium. Liberty University, founded in 1971, welcoming its 50th anniversary alumni crowd back to campus during a special weekend to celebrate the school’s history.
chelanathletics.com

Game Recap: Goats Drop Homecoming Game to Omak

October 8, 2021. Chelan, WA. On Friday, the Chelan Mountain Goats varsity football team hosted the Omak Pioneers in CTL action. The first half ended with the Mountain Goats charging down the field in an impressive drive to score a touchdown and tie the game 12-12 going into halftime. It looked like it was going to be a close game, but Omak came out in the third quarter on fire, pulling ahead and earning a 40-19 victory.
FOOTBALL
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Men’s Soccer Loses To Xavier

A goal and an assist from Justus Kauppinen spelled doom for Marquette men’s soccer on Wednesday night at Valley Fields as the Golden Eagles took a 2-1 loss to Xavier Musketeers. MU is now 4-5-1 overall and 1-2-1 in Big East play after starting the season ranked in the United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll.
MARQUETTE, WI
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Blair loses homecoming heartbreaker, 24-21

GROSS (3-4) 3 7 0 14 — 24 BHS (1-6) 0 7 14 0 — 21 B: Shea Wendt 24-yard pass from Bode Soukup, Kaden Sears PAT. B: J'shawn Unger 43-yard pass from Soukup, Sears PAT. G: Jackson Drake 8-yard pass from Colby Duncan, Duncan 2-point conversion. The Blair High...
battlelakereview.com

OTC Bulldogs Win Homecoming Game

After OTC stopped Pelican Rapids on 3 plays on the first possession of the night (Friday, October 1), the Bulldogs went 78 yards on 9 plays and capitalized on a 13-yard run by Arndt and a two-point conversion run by Stueve to take an 8-0 lead. Pelican Rapids answered with a 1-yard run and a conversion pass to tie the game at 8-8. The Bulldogs scored on a fourth down play from the 14-yard line when Drew Johnson hauled in a pass from Arndt for a 14-8 OTC lead after one quarter of play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy