Paso Robles, CA

Voice of Paso now offers ‘Bearcat Replay’ video archives

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 8 days ago
Click here to view the video archive .

Archives will allow fans to re-watch games at any time

– Voice of Paso, the local online radio/media center, is now offering archived broadcasts of Paso Robles High School Bearcat football games.

“We are receiving great participation and feedback with our broadcasts of local high school sports,” said VOP owner/operator Steve Martin. “We’ve received emails and texts from all over the country from folks who tune in on Friday nights for high school football. One fan texted us from Guam.”

Martin said fans sometimes miss the games, like to watch them at different times or just like to re-watch them. It’s all possible with the VOP game archive. Full video is linked to the VOP website, www.voiceofpaso.com. Viewers should click on “Bearcat Sports” to view past games and see upcoming schedules.

For more information on sports and other programming provided by the Voice of Paso, visit www.voiceofpaso.com.

Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

