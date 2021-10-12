Viking Boys XC qualify for regional Champioship

St. Joseph finished second in Saturday's Division 3 boys tennis regional hosted by Paw Paw. The Bears scored 23 points, and Sturgis won the regional with 30. Ilo Coar and Harsh Gupta won the No. 1 doubles flight to lead St. Joseph. Singles players Bhavesh Burramukuku at No. 2, Anirudh Ale at No. 3, and Jack Hammerschmidt at No. 4 all finished runner-up in their flights, as did the No. 2 doubles pairing of Prosper Waldman and Kevin Rutz and the No. 4 tandem of Nick Pierangeli and Tyler Fyneweaver. Reaching the semifinals were Tyler Romano at No. 1 singles and.

