CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Viking Boys XC qualify for regional Champioship

By Admin
westvigoathletics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday. Congratulations to the Boys Cross Country Team who qualified Saturday to run in this week’s Regional Championship at Bedford North Lawrence. Bryce Stateler led the way for the Vikings, with Liam Campbell, Griffin Akers, Bryland Pape, William Marrs, Trae Scott, and Collin Akers rounding out the Varsity top 7. Also joining the boys team, competing at the IHSAA Regional Championship is Maci Easton and Sadie Herring , who qualified individually. Congratulations and good luck this coming Saturday.

westvigoathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Lo-Ma girls, Mo. Valley boys repeat as WIC XC champions

(Manning) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls won their fifth consecutive Western Iowa Conference crown while the Missouri Valley boys made it two in a row on Monday. On the girls side, Lo-Ma's grip on the conference remained firm with another 1-2 finish from the Sporrer sisters: Courtney and Madison, who finished first and second, respectively.
MAGNOLIA, IA
roblawnews.com

NMS XC boys first, girls third at LEIC meet

Another solid overall effort resulted in solid finishes and some hardware for Nuttall Middle School’s cross country teams at the Little Eastern Illini Conference Meet in Marshall Monday. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link...
EDUCATION
southridgeathletics.com

Raider XC Advances Five to Regional

The Boys and Girls Raider Cross Country Teams advanced five runners from this past Saturday’s Jasper Sectional. Kelsey Wibbler recorded the highest finish on the day for the Raiders placing 10th while Claire Leathers (19), Emma Blessinger (23),Calib Sherman (33) and Makayla Cox (36) also advanced to next Saturday’s Regional.
SPORTS
lebanonathletics.com

LHS Boys & Girls Cross Country Teams Perform Well at Sectionals; Qualify for Regional Competition

The Tigers Cross Country teams competed in the Noblesville Sectional race with teams from Carmel, Westfield, Noblesville, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, Tipton, Western Boone, Tri-Central, and Sheridan. The top five teams from Sectionals qualify to move on to Regionals. For individuals to advance to Regional competition runners had to finish in the top 10 not on the advancing 5 teams.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times

Mustangs boys, girls dominate their own XC invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs dominated their home cross country invite Thursday, sweeping the team titles in the boys’ and girls’ races. “We had a really exciting day today,” McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood said. “We are ecstatic that both our boys and girls were able to defend our home course and emerge victorious as meet champions. This is a nice little momentum boost for us as we head into the district meet that we will host at Camp Kateri next week.”
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
The Evening Leader

Minster boys golf qualifies for state tournament

BOWLING GREEN — The Minster boys golf team has made it to the final stage. The Wildcats finished second at the Division III Northwest district tournament on Thursday at Stonge Ridge Golf Club. The top four teams and four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the state tournament. That...
MINSTER, OH
westvigoathletics.com

Boys Soccer Regional Information

IHSAA Boys Soccer Regional Semi-Final game will take place at 7pm on Thursday, Oct. 14th at West Vigo. West Vigo will host Gibson Southern. The winner will play on Saturday, Oct. 16th at Washington High School. Admission is $8. Season passes and employee badges will NOT be permitted (per IHSAA...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sweetwater Reporter

Highland sending two teams to regional XC meet

Highland will have one boys team as well as one girls team competing later this month in the Region II-1A cross country meet in San Angelo after top finishes Monday at the District 14-1A meet that was held at Highland.
SAN ANGELO, TX
wylienews.com

Wylie boys finish first, girls second in XC district championship

Once again, the Wylie Pirates are representing the district with a championship. Running in their home course, the Wylie boys varsity cross-country team finished first overall with 17 points for the District 9-6A Championship. The following closest teams were Rowlett and Sachse, with 73 and 78 points, respectively. In the...
WYLIE, TX
lambcountyleadernews.com

SUDAN XC TEAMS ADVANCE TO REGIONALS

The Sudan Nettes’ varsity cross country team placed third at their district meet on Monday, Oct. 11 th at the Yoakum County Golf Course. They finished the meet with 80 total points. Senior, Edgar Delgado, led the Hornets, placing 12 th overall with a time of 20:39.62. Sophomore, Alan Flores,...
SUDAN, TX
Herald-Palladium

St. Joseph qualifies for boys tennis state finals

St. Joseph finished second in Saturday's Division 3 boys tennis regional hosted by Paw Paw. The Bears scored 23 points, and Sturgis won the regional with 30. Ilo Coar and Harsh Gupta won the No. 1 doubles flight to lead St. Joseph. Singles players Bhavesh Burramukuku at No. 2, Anirudh Ale at No. 3, and Jack Hammerschmidt at No. 4 all finished runner-up in their flights, as did the No. 2 doubles pairing of Prosper Waldman and Kevin Rutz and the No. 4 tandem of Nick Pierangeli and Tyler Fyneweaver. Reaching the semifinals were Tyler Romano at No. 1 singles and.
PAW PAW, MI
wylienews.com

Abraham qualifies to regional cross country meet

Anjelika Abraham qualified for the third straight season, as the Wylie East cross country season competed at the district championship at Myers Park in McKinney Tuesday, Oct. 12. The senior finished ninth overall out of 48 runners in the girls varsity 5K (19:50.60). She improved her previous time from Myers...
MCKINNEY, TX
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls, Norwalk Boys Win Conference XC Titles

The Warren County schools of the Little Hawkeye Conference walked away with team titles Monday as the cross country teams converged for the annual meet, this year hosted at Central College. Indianola’s girls navigated a competitive field of teams, while the Warriors boys topped a field with six ranked schools...
INDIANOLA, IA
Bandera Bulletin

MEDINA BOYS WIN XC DISTRICT

The Medina Junior High boys concluded their 2021 season as Team District Champions following the district meet at Deer Creek Camp on October 6. Holland Cook was the induvial district champion, Rylan Mills placed second, Johnathon Swanner third, Davis Peterson sixth, Seth Doyle seventh, Dominic Charnetski 11th and Austen Racine ...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
Cadillac News

Cadillac 3rd at tennis regional; Vikings fall in soccer

FLINT — Oh, so close. Cadillac came up a point short of a spot in the state finals as it took third in an MHSAA Division 3 boys’ tennis regional Thursday at Flint Kearsley. Petoskey won the regional crown with 19 points while St. Johns was second at 17. The...
CADILLAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy