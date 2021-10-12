Viking Boys XC qualify for regional Champioship
Saturday. Congratulations to the Boys Cross Country Team who qualified Saturday to run in this week’s Regional Championship at Bedford North Lawrence. Bryce Stateler led the way for the Vikings, with Liam Campbell, Griffin Akers, Bryland Pape, William Marrs, Trae Scott, and Collin Akers rounding out the Varsity top 7. Also joining the boys team, competing at the IHSAA Regional Championship is Maci Easton and Sadie Herring , who qualified individually. Congratulations and good luck this coming Saturday.westvigoathletics.com
