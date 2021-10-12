CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible Kaiser Permanente strike is one step closer

 8 days ago

Nurses and other health care professionals who work for Kaiser Permanente in Oregon have voted to authorize a future strike over labor conditions. The union representing the health care workers announced on Monday morning that almost all 3,400 eligible Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals members backed the strike authorization. The union represents nurses, physicians’ assistants, laboratory technicians and other skilled health care workers, who have been working without a contract since the previous one expired on Sept. 30.

