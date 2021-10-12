CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Risk of COVID-19 from grocery store surfaces very low, Canadian study says

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22e7mI_0cOjyHr900
The risk of picking up COVID-19 from grocery store surfaces is very low, according to a study in Canada. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Your chances of getting COVID-19 from surfaces at the grocery store are minimal, a Canadian study reassures.

Researchers at the University of Guelph in Ontario collected 957 samples at four grocery stories over a month. None tested positive for COVID-19, the study found.

In other words, high-touch surfaces like the handle of your shopping cart or the freezer door should be safe to touch in stores that follow good cleaning protocols.

"We believe that cleaning and disinfecting contact surfaces along with wearing masks significantly minimize the risk of transmission from surfaces in grocery stores to humans," said Dr. Maria Corradini, an associate professor of food sciences.

Research early in the pandemic suggested the virus could survive on surfaces for hours or even days, leading many folks to wear gloves while shopping.

For this study, researchers swabbed not only the handles of grocery carts and baskets, but also payment terminals, conveyor belts at checkouts, the surfaces around deli counters and the plastic and metal handles in frozen food sections.

Then they did PCR -- polymerase chain reaction -- testing to look for the virus' RNA.

It didn't matter what time of day they tested or whether the store was in a city or a suburb, none of the samples tested positive for the virus.

"These results suggest that if stores enforce regular sanitizing routines and monitor the health of store personnel, the risk of exposure from high-touch surfaces within a grocery store is low," Corradini said in a university news release.

The authors said their findings support those of the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found that while transmission of COVID-19 through surfaces is feasible, it is unlikely because the virus is typically spread through droplets or airborne transmission from infected people.

The study was published this month in the journal Current Research in Food Science.

More information

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 and surfaces.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Frozen Food#Food Sciences#Grocery Shopping#Food Drink#Canadian#The University Of Guelph#Pcr#Cdc#The Centers For Disease
The Independent

Wearing denim will not solve the problem of injection spiking in nightclubs

As if women don’t already have enough to worry about on nights out. Now there’s an added dimension: spiking by injection. We shouldn’t be surprised.Spiking drinks is so common that it’s become normalised, and women take every precaution for self-protection, including, in some places, putting plastic wrap over their drinks. I mean, seriously, there is literally nothing more that we can do. Except perhaps to wear head-to-toe industrial-standard protective clothing to avoid being jabbed.My drink was spiked on my seventeenth birthday. A male friend bought my first drink of the evening. We hadn’t even been out fifteen minutes but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Tampa

Experts Say Prices At Grocery Stores Will Continue To Rise For Over A Year

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you think you’re paying more at the grocery store – you’re not wrong. Wholesale prices are at a record high and some supplies are scarce. One woman said her grocery bill has been slowly climbing over the past few weeks. “The prices are just so high,” she said. She’s not alone. “Everything just seems to be a dollar to two dollars higher,” said shopper Kathleen Postal. “This creep has just happened and it’s very expensive.” “Prices are going up high,” said shopper Irwin Ginsburg. According to new figures released by the labor department, wholesale inflation jumped 8.3 percent from August of...
TORRANCE, CA
Q 105.7

Weed Smokers! Are You Increasing Your Risk of Suffering from COVID-19?

Now that the state of New York has legalized the use of marijuana, residents that choose to take part are legally allowed to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis for recreational use. All good right? Not so fast. The The National Institute of Drug Abuse is saying some "potheads" are more likely to suffer from a breakthrough case of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Healthline

Heart Inflammation Risk After COVID-19 Vaccine Is Real, But Very Rare

A new study of a large, diverse population found that the risk of heart inflammation after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination is real, but it’s fairly mild and extremely rare. In a study of over 2.3 million people ages 18 and older, only 15 cases of myocarditis were identified. Thirteen of these cases occurred after the second shot, while two occurred after the first shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodpoisonjournal.com

Seafood in Colorado restaurants and sold at grocery stores pose Salmonella risk

Colorado is a long way from the sea – 102 sick – 19 hospitalized – Sick people reported eating a variety of seafood both raw as sushi and cooked. According the a late breaking CDC report today, as of October 7, 2021, 102 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Thompson have been reported from 14 states. The majority of sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado in the week before they got sick. Only two people did not report travel to Colorado in the week before they got sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2021, to September 7, 2021.
COLORADO STATE
dtnpf.com

New Study Says Livestock Producers Are Safe From Catching COVID-19 From Farm Animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (DTN) -- Early in the pandemic crisis, researchers and scientists at the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) started studying whether COVID-19 could infect farm animals. And if livestock could be infected, could they transmit the virus to people through direct contact, or even through any agricultural product coming from these animals?
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to "throw away any unlabeled unions" as officials investigate an outbreak of salmonella linked to the Mexican-imported vegetable that has sickened hundreds. "Do not eat, sell or serve red, white or yellow onions imported from...
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

More Than 110 Tons of Salad Is Being Recalled from Stores, Including Kroger

A recall on salad dressing has led to a large recall of ready-to-eat salads from Ready Pac Foods. The company announced that it is recalling 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat salad that contains meat and poultry because they have dressing from Litehouse, which is also being recalled. The dressing packages are improperly labeled. They contain anchovies, "a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label," the recall states.
FOOD SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
200K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy