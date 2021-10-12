DeSales MBA Among First in Pennsylvania to Offer Cyber Security Concentration

Images via Pexels.

DeSales University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is helping pave the way for cyber security professionals to pursue a graduate business degree.

The program is among the first in Pennsylvania to offer a new concentration in this field.

The degree is aimed toward cyber security professionals who are interested in getting an MBA to take on leadership roles and move up in their organization, as well as those business leaders who are interested in expanding their knowledge in the cybersecurity arena.

“Most organizations have historically promoted cyber security experts to management roles,” says Dr. Karen Kent, director of the MBA program. “But many professionals may not have advanced training or background in business management. Earning a master’s degree with a combination of business and cyber security will provide a direct path to management roles within corporate information security operations.”

DeSales already offers a Master of Science in Cyber Security degree, and the MBA program has concentrations in both data analytics and information systems.

For Kent, adding the new concentration was a no-brainer.

“Cyber security is a very hot issue right now,” she says. “This field is growing exponentially, and it’s a significant concern for all industries. There are actually very few programs that combine that topic and the MBA across the United States.”

According to Cybercrime Magazine, it’s estimated that cybercrime will cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. It’s also predicted that 3.5 million cyber jobs will go unfilled this year.

Students with an MBA in this field can pursue a number of positions, including director of privacy, security analyst, security auditor, cyber security policy advisor, director of compliance, and chief security officer.

Enrollment in the program is currently open. Students must complete seven core courses, four concentration courses, and one capstone course for a total of 36 credits.

Earlier this year, DeSales’ MBA program ranked on U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Online MBA Programs for 2021. It is also recognized as Best Online MBA Program for Veterans.