10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Rodeo Horse Falls on Him

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls mother is desperately searching for the driver who hit her son with a car while he was riding his bike. It happened on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway Street and Saturn Drive. KC Gardner, 15, said he just got off work and was riding his bike back home. He pressed the crosswalk button and when it was safe to go, he rode his bike across but didn’t make it.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 26 DAYS AGO