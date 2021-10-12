10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Rodeo Horse Falls on Him
A 10-year-old boy died in a freak rodeo accident after the horse he was riding fell on top of him during the rodeo. During the Texas Junior High Rodeo in Louisiana, Legend Williamson‘s horse had a sudden medical episode and collapsed, taking the 10-year-old boy down too. A medical examination showed that the horse most likely suffered either a brain aneurysm or a heart attack. The horse died, and Williamson was pronounced as deceased after being rushed to emergency medical care.www.onegreenplanet.org
