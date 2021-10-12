CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosox close out Rays

By WJBD Staff
 9 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have advanced to the AL Championship Series by knocking out the league's best team in the division series. The Red Sox coughed up a 5-0 lead before Kike Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to give Boston a 6-5 victory in Game 4. It was the third straight win by the Bosox following a series-opening loss at St. Petersburg.

