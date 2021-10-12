CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musical Fidelity M8xi review

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe M8xi is a monster integrated in most ways but satisfies musically too. There’s no two ways about it, Musical Fidelity’s M8xi is something of a monster. The integrated amplifier dwarfs most rivals when it comes to size and weighs in at a vertebrae-crushing 46kg. Perhaps the most impressive number is that it has a huge claimed power output of 550 watts per channel in 8 ohms, which then rises to a dizzying 870 watts as the speaker impedance halves.

