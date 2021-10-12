Honor Hispanic Heritage Month in Montgomery County

Image via Eli's Bakery Cafe.

Divulge in all the rich culture, diverse and influential people in Montgomery County that make Hispanic Heritage Month one that reflects the historical importance of Hispanic voices and Latin communities everywhere, reports the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board’s Montco Explorer.

Celebrate Latin communities and your Hispanic American heritage during this annual Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 in Montgomery County. Explore the area for the best Hispanic restaurants and local businesses, make it memorable, Make it Montco !

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant (King of Prussia) is a family-owned business that serves authentic-style Mexican cuisine in an enticing and festive atmosphere. Serving more than just spices that dance on your tastebuds, Plaza Azteca will keep you coming back for more than just their table-side guacamole.

Eli’s Bakery Cafe (Norristown)

This traditional Mexican-style bakery creates homemade pastries, cakes and bread daily. Eli’s Bakery offers anything under the sun and for any occasion from cannoli’s to Neapolitan flan perfect for your Quince Nera or birthday celebrations.

Traditional Day of the Dead (Audubon)

Celebrate the traditional ofrendas or offering of the Day of the Dead to cherish deceased loved ones at this festive celebration. Attend this event of pre- Hispanic culture to honor and advocate for indigenous peoples by creating an offering on October 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove.

El Sarape (Blue Bell)

El Sarape, an authentic Mexican cuisine and tequila bar located in Blue Bell does not fail to impress. El Sarape brings the history of Mexican cuisine to your local community.

Enjoy the traditional flavor of Indigenous dishes from homemade recipes, the sweet and tangy taste of tequila and the atmosphere of a unique dining experience that you can share with your family and friends. Best of all, every Tuesday is all you can eat tacos!

Rancho Restaurant Dominican Latin Food (Norristown)

This Dominican restaurant serves the best Hispanic food in Norristown. Located on the corner of West Marshall Street passersby’s can’t miss the brightly orange-colored sign out front. Serving anything from steak onions and fried fish to stewed beef. Rancho’s main ingredient is quality, and their customers cannot agree more that Rancho is a very tasty experience.

Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food (Ardmore)

Dine-in with your friends and family and enjoy the unique taste of Venezuelan food. Autana offers the highest quality homemade Venezuelan food with a wide range of selections from empanadas to pabellon. Take your family to Autana’s and experience Hispanic heritage from its roots to your table.

El Limón (Conshohocken)

Relax and take in the laid-back atmosphere of El Limon Mexican Taqueria. Get a complimentary margarita while you dine on quality food that is made by quality people. Fill your plate and enjoy the fresh taste of Mexican cuisine at a low cost.

Aclamo (Norristown, Pottstown, Lansdale)

A nonprofit community service organization that promotes educational programs, social services, and access to health and wellness programs to Latinos. Aclamo collaborates with mainstream providers to bring awareness and visibility to the Latino community. You can become a volunteer or donate to this organization to help benefit, advocate and impact the Latinx community.

Centro Cultural Latinos Unidos (Pottstown)

This nonprofit organization addresses the needs of Latinos children/youth. CCLU addresses the needs of first and second-generation immigrants from Mexico, Central America, and South America who make their homes in Pottstown.

They provide children and adults with the skills they need to enter the workforce and to take productive leadership roles in the community. CCLU bridges American and Latino cultures and is known as the place for all Hispanic residents of Pottstown to take pride in their Hispanic heritage and make a positive difference in the Pottstown community.

La Poblanita (Norristown)

Come dine-in or take out at La Poblanita Mexican Cuisine and Bar. Enjoy all the cravings and spices of an authentic Mexican-style restaurant with great service and reasonable prices. Plus, La Poblanita turns into a nightclub at night!

Frida’s Mexican Food (Limerick)

Inspired by the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, this authentic street style Mexican restaurant takes pride in sharing Mexican culture, great food and bringing the food from the streets of Mexico into the Montgomery County community.

El Puerto Jarocho (Norristown)

Satisfy your sweet tooth by stopping by at this local Mexican bakery and enjoying their local favorite Tres leche cake. This quaint family-owned bakery serves multiple Mexican dessert favorites, authentic pastries and cakes for any occasion.

Taqueria La Michoacan (Norristown)

Established in 1998 and serving locals in the greater Norristown area for over 20 years, La Michoacan Mexican Grill serves authentic Mexican dishes and is labeled as Norristown’s Premier Mexican Eatery. Enjoy a taste of Mexico with some of their famous dishes and refreshing drinks including the Michelada La Patrona. A classic Mexican drink made with beer, lime, tomato juice, various spices, and chili peppers.

Taqueria Don Salomon (Norristown)

If you’re looking for a quick bite to eat and an authentic Mexican atmosphere visit this family-owned restaurant for a wide selection of Mexican eats most notably their handmade tacos and enchiladas. Best of all right next door is El Rincon de Mexico, an authentic Mexican market for all your grocery needs.

