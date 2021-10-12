CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

BTS suits, Katy Perry dress to be sold at charity auction

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

The custom suits BTS wore for their Grammy Awards performance earlier this year are among the items that will be sold at a charity auction.

The seven-member K-pop group wore custom Louis Vuitton suits to perform their hit “Dynamite” during March's Grammys, the first time the megastars had performed at music's marquee awards ceremony.

A white and gold long sleeve dress worn by Dolly Parton and a silver dress Katy Perry performed in are among the other items that will be sold to benefit the Recording Academy's MusiCares, which helps provide health and other safety net assistance for those who need it in the music industry.

The sale, hosted by Julien's Auctions, will be held Jan. 30, 2022, during the runup to the Grammys.

Parton wore her dress in 2019 when she was honored by MusiCares. Perry performed “California Gurls” in the silver ensemble in 2010 during a concert spotlighting Grammy nominees.

Other items headed to the auction block include one of Jason Aldean's cowboy hats, a jacket worn by Lionel Richie during his 2015 Glastonbury performance and guitars signed by Machine Gun Kelly and Metallica's James Hetfield.

Joni Mitchell has been announced as this year's MusiCares Person of the year and will be honored at a ceremony on Jan. 29.

After spending most of the pandemic in South Korea, BTS will give their first live performances at a series of show starting Nov. 27 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

