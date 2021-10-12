Can You Help Abbeville Police Solve a Shooting?

TSM Photo

Officials with the Abbeville Police Department are asking for the public’s help to determine who is responsible for a shooting that happened in the city at around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet, police were called out to the area of Bailey and Oak Streets. Someone had reported that shots were heard in that area.

The victim of the shooting was taken to Abbeville General Hospital to be treated, and immediately detectives began working to figure out who is the trigger person. Police say the man had to be sent to another area hospital for additional treatment of the shooting injury.

Detectives need to know what happened, and they are asking the public to help them. If you know anything about who is responsible for this shooting is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department by calling them at 337-893-2511.

There are several other ways you can contact officials in Abbeville about this crime. You can call their “tips” line according to Touchet. He says that number is 337-892-6777. You can remain anonymous. Another anonymous way to tell what you know about this shooting case is to download the P3 app on any mobile device.

There has been a string of shootings in the Abbeville area in the last several years. In fact, one of the shootings that happened in 2019 recently had officials arresting some suspects .

Just weeks ago, officials in Abbeville and Vermilion Parish officials reinstituted their Violent Crimes Task Force . Officials say it was necessary to put this team back together because of the amount of violent incidents that have happened in the last several months.