CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Philly Tech Trends: Game Center Round1 Entertainment Shows Off Impressive New Security System

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGyRz_0cOjvwQX00
Image via Pexels.

As much as companies value most of their customers, the unfortunate reality is that businesses will eventually encounter deceitful people trying to take advantage of them. That is why any serious organization needs to have a quality security system.

However, even with such measures, technological limitations can be an impediment to the best plans.

That is why gaming center Round1 Entertainment is getting attention for some of the methods they have been using. From the site Security, there was recently a post about some of their interesting surveillance updates.

With it being important to be able to review footage from quite a while ago, Round1 invested in a 124-terabyte remote storage system courtesy of Hanwha Techwin.

A large facility is going to have a lot of footage they need to preserve and keep it for months will use up a huge amount of space. While such a system can be a hefty investment, it beats paying for frivolous lawsuits from people falsely claiming they were injured due to your company’s negligence.

That storage space is doubly important when combined with the cameras Round1 used. 77 dual-headed cameras with fisheye lenses and high-resolution video.

This allows for a single camera to capture much more at once, and no having to worry about grainy, unreliable footage. It makes for larger file sizes on recordings, but the extra clarity is worth it.

And the file storage issues are mitigated in part by Hanwha Techwin WAVE, which allows for video compression to help keep file sizes more manageable.

It is a security system that offers you all the tools you need to be protected at a reasonable cost. As Round1’s Director of Loss Prevention, Matthew Strawn, said, “From an operations perspective, the day-to-day usage of the cameras is just so far superior to anything else on the market.”

To read more about this new surveillance system and the benefits it has, read Security’s post here.

________

Image via Haverford Systems

With over 30 years in business, Haverford Systems Inc. is a GOLD Level Certified Zoom Integration partner and the Delaware Valley’s most experienced audiovisual design and integration company. 

Our teams work with trusted and well-known industry brands to create state-of-the-art systems that help in-office and remote teams collaborate and get more done.

Click here to set up a conversation with an HSI consultant to discuss your next warehouse security project.

Comments / 0

Related
videogameschronicle.com

Steam Deck will have a rating system that shows which games play best on it

Valve is launching a new rating system that will let Steam Deck owners easily tell which games are best suited for play on the Deck. The company is in the process of reviewing the entire Steam catalogue, and is marking each game with one of four ratings designed to show how smooth the experience will be when playing that game on its upcoming handheld.
VIDEO GAMES
rismedia.com

Tech Trends and Findings: Cyber Security Most Desired Tool Not Currently Offered by Brokerages

Technologies continue to evolve just as the real estate markets continuously shift. In order to adapt to new trends in the way we communicate and close transactions, real estate practitioners must be open to implementing new tech tools. But how are the newest platforms and resources being used? A new report from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) “2021 Real Estate in a Digital Age,” sheds light on how the real estate industry is leveraging technology.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Security System#Lawsuits#Storage System#Entertainment#Philly Tech Trends#Pexels
Cheddar News

Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 in Virtual Unleashed Event

Apple is unveiling another round of hardware releases through its virtual Unleashed event. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo joined "Closing Bell" to discuss some of the biggest takeaways, including the return of the MagSafe battery charger for new MacBooks as well as HDMI ports, upgrades for the AirPods 3, and a cheaper subscription Voice Plan for Apple Music. The tech giant said that it will begin taking orders immediately and that customers can expect shipments beginning next week.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
leeclarion.com

Photo Essay: Campus Security opens new control center

Campus Security recently upgraded its facilities to help cultivate a safer campus. A control room was built in the campus security office containing a live feed of 104 cameras that surveil campus. From this control room, officers can also monitor campus bus routes, the weather radar and the LiveSafe app.
EDUCATION
Digital Trends

There’s a new home security system in town, and now’s the time to buy it

It’s important to have one of the best home security systems out there protecting you, your loved ones, and your valuable possessions. The home security market has undergone a substantial shakeup with the arrival of a new king in town — the Lorex Smart Home Security Center. Coming from Lorex, the Smart Home Security Center is the best new way to keep your home protected. Now is the perfect time to buy. From October 6 to October 17th, when U.S. customers pre-order the Lorex Smart Home Security Center, you will also receive a free Lorex 1080P WiFi Video Doorbell with the purchase of select bundles. Also, from October 6 to October 17th you can get an extra 10% off the Lorex Home Security Center when you use promo code TRENDS10 at checkout. It is stackable with any of the other deals that are available. Let’s take a look at why the Lorex Smart Home Security Center is worth your time and money.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
mobilesyrup.com

Alienware celebrates 25th anniversary by showing off new Aurora gaming PC

Today marks Alienware’s 25th birth anniversary, and since its inception back in 1996, the company has led the industry in high-performance gaming PCs and peripherals. To commemorate the occasion, Alienware is making its beloved Aurora gaming PC “Bigger, Better and Cooler,” with beefier specs and, for the first time, an optional, scratch-resistant, and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) protected transparent side panel.
VIDEO GAMES
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy